Monday January 27, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he has no issue with Kenyans electing Deputy President William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.





In a candid interview with NTV’s special assignment reporter, Joseph Warungu, on Sunday, Raila suggested that Ruto has a chance of being Kenya’s President in the future.





“If the people of Kenya elect him as President, who I’m I to say No,” Raila replied to a question in which he had been asked if he sees Ruto being President one day.





The African Union envoy further said that he has nothing personal against the DP, only that they differ in ideologies.





Raila said that for him to work together with Ruto in the future, the DP must declare his wealth because he is among the most corrupt people we have in Kenya.





“My values are very clear so before I get into any kind of relationship, I will have to question,” the former Premier said when asked if he could work with the DP again.





During that same interview, Raila Odinga declared that his estimated wealth is Sh 2 billion.





The Kenyan DAILY POST