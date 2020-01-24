Friday January 24, 2020 - Deputy President has once again revealed that politicians that are holding the Building Bridges Initiative rallies are working against what President Uhuru said.





Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Ruto said that the President did not mention anywhere during the inauguration of BBI report at Bomas Kenya, that politicians should hold rallies.





Rather, DP Ruto reminded Kenyans that Uhuru cautioned politicians from interfering with the process and let every citizen read for themselves after BBI copies are published and distributed.





"These BBI rallies are working against what the President said," DP Ruto said.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies claimed that they are moving around to create awareness about BBI all over the country.





During its inauguration, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to deliver enough copies of the BBI report for every citizen to go through and make a personal judgement on whether it is good or not.





In December last year, Uhuru urged every citizen to take the opportunity to go through the report because he believes that people are knowledgeable to read and translate it for themselves.





“I know you are not fools, and you know how to read, do not allow these politicians to fool you,” he said.



