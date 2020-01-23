Thursday, January 23, 2020

- Rose Mueni, the ex-wife to Esther Arunga’s husband, Quincy Timberlake, is appealing for help from Kenyans as she struggles to enroll her last born son, Cassidy Timberlake, in secondary school.





Cassidy scored 379 marks in KCPE but he has not joined Form One for lack of fees.

Rose says she is a casual laborer and that’s why she cannot afford to take her son to secondary school.



Her son’s fees amounts to Sh 53, 554 per year, with Sh 38, 298 being necessary for Form One admission.



