Thursday, January 23, 2020 - Rose Mueni, the ex-wife to Esther Arunga’s husband, Quincy Timberlake, is appealing for help from Kenyans as she struggles to enroll her last born son, Cassidy Timberlake, in secondary school.
Cassidy scored 379 marks in KCPE but he has not joined Form One for lack of fees.
Rose says she is a casual laborer and that’s why she cannot afford to take her son to secondary school.
Her son’s fees amounts to Sh 53, 554 per year, with Sh 38, 298 being necessary for Form One admission.
So far, she has only Sh800.
"I have not been in communication with his dad and his family."
"I am currently on a casual job, which is around Sh400 per day," Mueni said.
Timberlake abandoned his first wife Mueni in 2011 and married KTN news anchor, Esther Arunga.
They then relocated to Australia.
Since then, Rose has been struggling to raise her kids after Quincy stopped financing her.
"Challenges are many, including balancing on how to put food on the table and not having a permanent job where you secure your income."
"The emotional part of it is that you cannot provide for your children, in as much as I want the best for them."
"I want to see them in a good school because they are bright students but I'm unable." Mueni said.
