Friday, January 17, 2020 - A graduate from the prestigious Makerere University has impressed Netizens after he went to his parents’ graves and celebrated after graduating with flying colours.





The young man, who comes from a humble background, lost both his mum and dad while still in school, forcing him to depend on well-wishers.





After graduating from one of the best Universities in Africa that has produced bright minds, he went to his parents’ graves rocking his gown with pride and honoured them.





His late parents’ souls must been resting in peace after seeing how their son has made a major milestone in life.





See photos.