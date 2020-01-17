Friday, January 17, 2020 - The usually quiet Kisii town was a beehive of activity last week when the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) held its first consultative meeting.





Senior Government officials and politicians led by former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, arrived at the meeting that was held at Kisii Sports Club in choppers and high end guzzlers.





Delegates from the country’s eight regions were also present to present their views on the controversial BBI recommendations.





The meeting which is said to have cost tax-payers 18 million shillings also attracted commercial sex workers who reaped big.





The prostitutes travelled from different parts of the country and camped in Kisii town to get a share of the BBI millions that had been set aside by the Government.





The sex workers covered every corner of the town while others thronged night clubs.





They paraded their flesh in short dresses that left little to the imagination of waheshimiwas and attracted horny sex buyers like magnets.





The ladies of the night made a kill from politicians and their drivers and guards, who were on a spending spree after they received hefty allowances from the Government.





Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) were on the frontline picking prostitutes in the streets before heading to the nearby lodgings for marathon sex.





Politicians’ drivers and guards were not left behind too.





Delegates who were drawn from different parts of the country were also spotted squandering their hefty allowances with the sex workers.





Prostitutes were overheard saying how they made so much money and promised to flock to the next BBI meeting after reaped big from the Kisii meeting





“I travelled all the way from Kisumu and I go back a happy woman.”





“Business was good.”





“I can’t wait for the next BBI meeting,” a curvy prostitute who had travelled from the lakeside city of Kisumu was heard saying.





The Government has set aside billions of shillings as it pushes for the implementation of the BBI – a brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.



