Wednesday, January 16, 2020 - A prominent Zimbabwean televangelist has said that God has shown him on who will be the fifth President of Kenya once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.





Though he refused to give names, Pastor Dr. Ian Ndlovu said that God has shown him that the rivals of the man who will win the Presidency will work tirelessly to block his ascendancy to the throne but he will triumph because he is God chosen.





The man of God gave a hint that the man who will win Kenya’s presidency is currently serving as Deputy President and warned the President against betraying him in 2022.





He said demonic spirits of the founding fathers will fight Dr. William Ruto’s bid in order to stop him from being Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

The cleric, who is on record prophesying the winning of Emerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe’s President said dark forces fear DP’s wife, Rachael Ruto, because she is a prayerful woman.





Ndlovu concluded by saying that God wants a prayerful President to take control of Kenya’s leadership because the current leaders are conspiring with the devil in destroying the nation.





Here is a video of pastor Ian Ndlovu prophesying on who will be Kenya's fifth President in 2022.