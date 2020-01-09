Thursday, January 9, 2020 - Barely a week after Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic church, made headlines after he was filmed slapping a woman who grabbed his hands, he’s in the news again.





This time, the pontiff was recorded kissing an excited nun on the cheek, after jokingly asking her to promise that she won’t bite him.





The Pope was walking through a large hall on Wednesday before his weekly General Audience, when the nun requested for a kiss on the cheek from the ‘Holy Father’

"A kiss, Pope!" She said.





The pope responded with a joke, replying: "You bite! Calm yourself i'll give you a kiss"





Adding: "Promise you won't bite?"





The nun nodded affirmatively and the pope then kissed her on the cheek.





Watch the video below.