Sunday January 12, 2020

-Celebrated scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed the name of an individual who is the leader of opposition in Kenya.





Since the time of handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader,Raila Odinga on March 9th , 2018 , Kenyans have been lacking a vibrant opposition since ODM party joined the government.





But according to Prof Makau Mutua , Deputy President William Ruto is the new opposition leader but he fears to quit the government to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a tweet, on Saturday night, Prof Mutua suggested that 'everybody knows' that the DP has taken up the position.





"Let’s drop ALL pretense. Everyone knows that @WilliamsRuto is now head of the “Opposition.” But he lacks the courage to resign and openly lead the charge against Uhuru Kenyatta," Makau Mutua wrote.



