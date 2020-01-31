Friday January 31, 2020 - Renowned scholar and political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has poked holes in the swearing-in of Kiambu Deputy Governor, James Nyoro, as Kiambu Governor.





In a post on Friday, Makau said that Nyoro will only take the oath of office in a ceremonial capacity.





Mutua said that the swearing-in of the County boss will not change the fact that the embattled Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, remains the holder of the office even as he battles to clear his name in court.





Prof Mutua was responding to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo who had dismissed claims that the impeachment process was long overdue.





"You are CORRECT in your reading of the Constitution.”





“At best the oath would be perfunctory — it doesn’t make Nyoro Governor but simply recognizes him as Governor.”





“It simply salutes what’s already reality in law and fact.”





“In strictu sensu, a second oath is superfluous/ ceremonial,” Mutua said.





But according to legal scholars, Waititu ceased to be the Governor of Kiambu the moment he was impeached by the Senate on Wednesday.





Dr James Nyoro, who was Waititu’s deputy, is now the de facto Governor of Kiambu County.



