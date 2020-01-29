Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Political analyst, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has lashed out at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders for claiming that Deputy President William Ruto is planning to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Tuesday, ODM leaders led by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, said that Ruto’s allies had planned a retreat in Naivasha on Sunday with the sole aim of impeaching his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.





But Kisiangani noted that these claims have no basis at all, adding that leaders have resolved to underhand tactics to finish Ruto as he seeks to ascend to power in 2022.

"The notion being peddled by ODM politicians that some Jubilee politicians are plotting to impeach President Uhuru is false and empty!"



"But assuming that was true, why would the plot worry a rival party - ODM - that purports to be interested in taking power in 2022?" Kisiangani tweeted.





Kisiangani also said that ODM party leaders are behind rmours that Uhuru and Ruto are not seeing each other eye to eye and on Sunday they attended a church ceremony together.



