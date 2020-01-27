Monday January 27, 2020 - Kenyatta University don, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has lashed out at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) organisers for failing to accommodate dissenting opinion from leaders.





On Saturday during the BBI rally in Mombasa, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, was assaulted for refusing to stand when NASA leader, Raila Odinga, entered the podium.





Commenting on this assault, Kisiangani took a swipe at the planners for giving a wide berth to individuals who held divergent views concerning the initiative.





The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report was released in November 2019 at Bomas of Kenya.





The first two meetings aimed at collecting views from Kenyans were held in Kakamega County.





The third one, which was the most recent, was held on Saturday at Mama Ngina Grounds in Mombasa County.





Opposition leaders allied to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and those in the ruling Jubilee party and loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta have been at the forefront drumming up support for the report.





Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, who are opposed to some of BBI proposals, are being harassed by Uhuru and Raila’s allies who brags that they own BBI.



