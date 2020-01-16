Thursday, January 16, 2020 - A light aircraft ferrying tourists to Amboseli National Park crash-landed on Thursday morning at the Mashuru area in Kajiado County.





The aircraft had a pilot and three tourists on board at the time it went down and they are all reported to have escaped unscathed.





The pilot has been identified simply as Peter, while the tourists have been identified as Russell, Paris, and Sussan.





Mashuru sub-County Deputy Commissioner, Stephen Nyakundi, confirmed the incident and said that the tourists and the pilot were in good spirits.





The cause of the mishap was not immediately clear.

See the photos below.