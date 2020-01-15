Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - A pretty curvy lady cursed the day she was born after she was stripped naked and taken around town.
This was after she was caught red handed shoplifting in a supermarket.
This was after she was caught red handed shoplifting in a supermarket.
The merciless attendants at the supermarket, who don’t value human dignity, stripped the lady naked and left her with only a pantie and a tiny bra.
They then paraded her in public, telling anyone who cared to listen that she is a thief.
Thirsty men were spotted admiring her sexy body instead of saving her from embarrassment.
Thirsty men were spotted admiring her sexy body instead of saving her from embarrassment.
It took the intervention of a Good Samaritan who whisked her to safety before anything worse happened.
See video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment