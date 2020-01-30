Thursday January 30, 2020 - Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has slowed down on his political activities to nurse and take care of his ailing father, retired President Daniel arap Moi, who was readmitted to the Nairobi Hospital on January 12th.





The Senator, who is in a political contest with Deputy President William Ruto for the control of the vast Rift Valley and more so, the Kalenjin votes, was missing in the Building Bridges Initiative sensitization forums in Kisii, Kakamega and later Mombasa Counties.





And it is not only that, Gideon also missed the official launch of BBI at Bomas of Kenya.





Early January, doctors at the Nairobi Hospital were forced to put the former President back on life support machines to resuscitate him.





According to sources, no sooner had the machines been put off than Moi’s condition worsened forcing the doctors to put him on complete life support system at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.





The machines helped him breathe and clean up his kidneys.





The 95-year-old's health situation has not been stable since he was rushed to the facility in October last year.





However, Gideon is still pulling the strings in BBI Rift Valley chapter after Uhuru Kenyatta isolated William Ruto and his brigade from the campaigns by picking Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, to lead the popularisation of the drive in the region.





In fact, word has it that Tolgos was picked with the full blessings of Gideon.





The other leading proponents of the BBI in the region are Kanu Secretary General, Nick Salat, and Cherang’any MP, Joshua Kutunny.





In Maasailand, Ruto’s allies such as Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku have embraced the BBI which is changing the political equation in the region altogether.





Prior to the launch of the BBI report, political realignments were taking shape with Ruto and Gideon fighting for the control of the crucial Maa votes.



