Thursday, January 23, 2020 - A few days ago, activist Boniface Mwangi blocked a VIP motorcade that has been bullying motorists along Langata Road.





The motorcade that reportedly belongs to a police boss in Nairobi area, has been driving on the wrong lane flashing sirens and harassing innocent motorists.



After Mwangi blocked the notorious VIP motorcade and exposed their bullish behaviours on social media, they have been forced to eat humble pie.

Earlier today, the motorcade was spotted on the same road but this time round, the occupants followed traffic rules after a public outcry.





See photo shared by a motorist.



