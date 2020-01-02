Thursday, January 2, 2020

-Popular Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu, has started the year on a bad note after she mistakenly posted a video masturbating on snap-chat during the New Year eve.





The video which went viral and caused a lot of disruption on social media shows the beautiful actress using her own hands to quench her sexual thirst.



She posted the video live on snap-chat unknowingly as the world was welcoming the new year.





The actress later made a post apologizing for posting the explicit video but the damage had already been done.





“ You find it that offensive, I had no intentions posting and that's why it was deleted immediately. I am very heartbroken but life goes on.” She said and apologized to the fans.













Here’s the naughty video of the beautiful actress masturbating that she posted on snap-chat by mistake.







See photos of the beautiful actress who looks like a snack.















