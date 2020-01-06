Monday, January 6, 2020- The US government has confirmed that one of its soldiers and two of its contractors were killed during the Alshabaab raid on a Kenya Defence Forces Camp in Lamu on Sunday morning.





The US soldier who was killed has been identified as Mitch Mayfield, 23.





About 200 US soldiers and 100 Pentagon employees & contractors are in Kenya to train & assist Kenyan forces in the fight against Somalia based terror group, AlShabaab.





