Monday, January 6, 2020- The US government has confirmed that one of its soldiers and two of its contractors were killed during the Alshabaab raid on a Kenya Defence Forces Camp in Lamu on Sunday morning.
The US soldier who was killed has been identified as Mitch Mayfield, 23.
About 200 US soldiers and 100 Pentagon employees & contractors are in Kenya to train & assist Kenyan forces in the fight against Somalia based terror group, AlShabaab.
See photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Post a Comment