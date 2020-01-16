0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Thursday, January 16, 2020-A 19 year old boy was among those killed when residents of Kasarani took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the poor state of Kasarani-Mwiki road.

The boy who completed high school last year was shot dead when a rogue cop fired live bullets as the residents engaged the cops in running battles.

A photo of the shameless cop who cut short the life of the young boy has emerged.

He was caught in the action firing live bullets using a pistol.

See his photo.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top