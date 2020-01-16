Thursday, January 16, 2020

-A 19 year old boy was among those killed when residents of Kasarani took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the poor state of Kasarani-Mwiki road.





The boy who completed high school last year was shot dead when a rogue cop fired live bullets as the residents engaged the cops in running battles.





A photo of the shameless cop who cut short the life of the young boy has emerged.





He was caught in the action firing live bullets using a pistol.





See his photo.







