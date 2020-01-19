Sunday, January 19, 2020 - Controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is in hot soup after he shot a deejay at the upmarket B Club in Kilimani and injured him.



CCTV footage that has been trending online shows the youthful MP drawing his pistol while smoking shisha before shooting the deejay.







There are claims that Owino was high on drugs when he engaged in a scuffle with the deejay.



The former SONU leader is said to be silently battling drug addiction.

There’s even a photo going round that shows the controversial MP preparing to sniff cocaine in a house party while surrounded by a bevy of beauties.

The undated photo proves that residents of Embakasi East elected a drug addict and a goon to lead them.

See the pic.







