Monday, January 27, 2020 - Clout chasing Kenyan youths have taken social media by storm after they shared a randy video stimulating sex to market their new Genge Tone music.





Genge Tone is a new style of music that consists of vulgar lyrics which promotes sex and drugs.





It mostly appeals to teenagers.





In the randy video which has spread online like bushfire, a lady is seen stark naked while a guy who is said to be the composer of the crappy song he was marketing grinds on her naked buttocks as the song plays in the background.





The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.





Parents are weeping and netizens are cursing and urging moral police Ezekiel Mutua to act immediately.

Watch the shocking video below that displays the level of immorality among Kenyan youths.