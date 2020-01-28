Tuesday, January 28, 2020- A student who traveled from Guangzhou China to Nairobi on Tuesday has been admitted to the KNH isolation ward after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.





The unnamed student, in his early 20s, arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Guangzhou on Tuesday at 9:30 am and was rushed to KNH by the Ministry of Health.





The decision to quarantine the student was reached by the Kenya Government port health authorities stationed at JKIA according to a statement from Kenya Airways.









The passenger had been cleared to travel back home by China Port health authorities at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.





The Kenyan carrier also stated that their crew, guided by the ICAO protocols, still took further precautionary measures including isolating the passenger for the entire trip.





More than 2700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, prompting countries around the world, to shore up surveillance and screening at airports, especially for travelers arriving from Wuhan in China where the outbreak began in December.





Symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and infected persons may have headaches and maybe a fever, which can last for a couple of days.





Kenya Airways operates nonstop flights from Nairobi to Guangzhou.



