Wednesday January 15, 2020 – The ongoing frosty relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has left a lot to be desired.





This is after reports emerged on Wednesday that Ruto silently left the country on Tuesday just before President Uhuru Kenyatta shuffled the cabinet and sacked his friend Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture CS.





A source close to the DP intimated that Ruto left for Sudan for a strategic meeting.





According to the report, the DP flew out of the country in the company of three people, for a private visit.





"He is in Sudan for a strategy meeting but we are yet to confirm the details of the meeting," the source intimated.





However, Emmanuel Talam, the director of communications at the DP's office when contacted, said the reports were far-fetched and that the DP was in the country.





"He is in his office, he is in the country," Talam stated.





The DP consistently informs Kenyans on both Facebook and Twitter of his whereabouts and as such the absence of a recent update on his pages may have been fueling the speculation coupled with the sacking of Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who has been closely associated with him.



