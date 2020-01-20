Monday, January 20, 2020 - A video showing underage kids in Kisii County staggering after consuming popular traditional brew, Busaa, has emerged on social media.





The short clip shows kids under 10 years staggering while others are unable to walk after indulging in the traditional brew.





In the undated video, a young girl is seen warning an adult who was recording her to stop it as she continued drinking the brew from a big jug while smiling sheepishly.





The shocking video has angered Kenyans with many calling for the Government to arrest the perpetrators and rescue these kids.

Watch the video and reaction below.











