Monday, January 13, 2020 - A Nation journalist covering the anti-SGR demos in Mombasa was clobbered by cops on Monday morning.





From the photos shared on social media, one cop is seen mercilessly beating up Laban Walloga, a photographer attached with Nation Media Group.





Several demonstrators were also arrested as the cops lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.





The demonstrators are protesting against the Government’s order that all cargo from the port of Mombasa be transported via SGR.





The directive has rendered several truck drivers and turn-boys jobless.





See the photos and reaction below.