Thursday January 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga have welcomed the decision by Justice John Onyiego to snub the swearing in of James Nyoro to replace impeached Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who is also a member of Tanga Tanga.





Speaking on Thursday, Ruto, through Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, hailed Justice Onyiego for 'snubbing' the swearing-in of Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro.





Onyiego had been slated to preside over the function which had elicited sharp emotions from members of the political class.





Cherargei, who voted against the ouster of Governor Ferdinand Waititu, said the swearing-in of Nyoro, which has since been postponed, was illegal.





"Thank you judge Onyiego for standing with justice by not participating in an illegal swearing of Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro.”





“This was going to be travesty of justice!" he said.





Senate voted on Wednesday to kick out Waititu, who has since moved to court to contest the ouster, for corruption, misuse of his office and gross violation of the law.



