Saturday, January 18, 2020-

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has said Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 is unstoppable despite noise and drama from his political rivals.





Speaking in Uasin Gishu County on Friday, Sudi, who is a close ally of DP, revealed that Ruto is not shocked by the ongoing political realignments in the country since he is ready to face them in 2022.





The vocal politician said no one will scuttle Ruto's presidential ambitions as they were keenly monitoring what his political tormentors were doing to frustrate him.





"We have our plans and let no one think we are sleeping. I want to tell those brokers who think they are going to define our destiny that we are alert and we believe the same God who helped us win in 2013 will stand with us in 2022," Sudi said.





While Sudi did not categorically state the surprise plans that are in the offing, keenly observers noted the DP's camp could be considered to formulate and unveil a new political party ahead of the presidential contest.





"As leaders from the Rift Valley and those who support William Ruto 100% we have our 2022 plans and it will reach a time when we will launch them, people should not think we are fools,” he said.



