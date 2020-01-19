Sunday January 19, 2020 - Miguna Miguna has condemned Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, for shooting a DJ in a club saying that no one in Kenya should be allowed to carry a gun except for law enforcement officers.





"...Babu Owino shooting unarmed civilians with impunity, absolutely no one except law-enforcement officers in Kenya should be allowed to carry guns in public or inside restaurants, clubs, supermarkets or public offices," Miguna said.

Activist Miguna gave an example of Canada where he revealed that no one even the police officers is allowed to carry a gun in public.





The exiled lawyer revealed that the reason why Canada has the lowest rates of homicides in the world is that law enforcement agencies must display their weapons.





"In Canada, no one is allowed to carry a weapon in public.”





“No one - not even a police officer- is allowed to carry a concealed weapon at home or private spaces.”





“Law enforcement agencies must DISPLAY their weapons.”





“That’s why it has one of the lowest rates of homicides in the world," he said.





Babu Owino was arrested on Friday and is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow.



