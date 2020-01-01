Wednesday January 1, 2020 - There will be a stampede at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on January 7, 2020, vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna has predicted.





This will be the day the self-declared 'General' is planning to return to the country after he was dramatically deported twice in 2018.





In a tweet, Miguna predicted that multitudes of people will come out to welcome him when he arrives in the New Year.





"The 5-Star Revolutionary General Miguna Miguna is trending at #1 for simply coughing at despot Uhuru Kenyatta today.”





“Imagine the stampede on January 7, 2020 at 9:25 p.m. after his arrival at the JKIA, Nairobi. Patriots: MOBILIZE! ORGANIZE!" he tweeted.





During the burial of Second liberation hero Charles Rubia, President Uhuru Kenyatta indicated that Miguna will be allowed unrestricted re-entry to the country in the spirit of cultivating freedom of expression.





"I hear there are even some who want to board an aeroplane to come back and speak...We have no problem with that because that is their freedom. (Hata naskia kuna wengine wanataka kupanda ndege wakuje kuongea...na hatuna shida nayo kwa sababu hiyo ni hako yao)," the Uhuru said.





