Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - The Star Editor, Oliver Mathenge, has jumped to the defense of his wife, and told off those ridiculing him over a viral photo showing Kiss 100 FM’s Andrew Kibe fondling her boobs in public.





The photo that was taken in a city entertainment joint, Mathenge’s wife is seen smiling as Kibe fondles her breasts.





Taking to twitter, Mathenge made it clear that he will not sit and watch as trolls demean his wife insisting that the photo had been blown out of proportion.









“I don’t respond to some things especially coming from strangers feigning knowledge. But get me clear, you cannot come to my mentions insulting and demeaning my wife and expect that I will allow you the luxury of seeing my tweets. And when done trolling, get yourselves a life,” he wrote.





He also shared a loved up photo with his wife, Njeri Wamarite, to proof that all is well in their marriage despite the social media storm the controversial photo stirred.





Check out his posts below.







