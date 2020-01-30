Thursday January30, 2019 - Nyeri County Deputy Governor, Caroline Karungu, is currently on the receiving end after she was caught pants down celebrating the impeachment of Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu





Karungu, who brags that she has a sexually transmitted Ph.D. from United States International University (USIU), took to social media and celebrated the impeachment of Waititu by the Senate on Wednesday.





Immediately after news of Waititu’s impeachment broke out, Karungu who was impregnated and dumped by former KBC MD, Waithaka Waihenya, took to social media and congratulated James Nyoro for becoming the new Kiambu County Governor.





“Congratulation my friend Dr. Nyoro.”





“A lesson to all Deputy Governors, lets rise and stay above the madness and Governor-led corruption.”





“That’s the only way some of these Counties will be rescued,”’ she said.





Karungu‘s toxic message shows that she can do anything to Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, to become a Governor.





Netizens have advised Mutahi Kahiga to beef up his security because his deputy might even kill him to become Governor.



