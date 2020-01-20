Monday, January 20, 2020 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that the issuance of manual driving licenses will be suspended from July 1st and requested drivers to apply and acquire the new look smart driving license or risk attracting instant fines.





Motorists who have already applied for the smart driver’s license should collect them from the NTSA offices in Nairobi.





The smart card contains biometric data of the driver such as name, blood group and it costs Sh3,050





The card is valid for three years.

This comes following a high-profile security meeting in Mombasa presided over by Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, on combating terrorism.





Speaking after the meeting, Matiang’i said: “The issuance of manual driving licenses will be suspended by July 1.”





“We are going to start trials on instant fines immediately and by July 1, we will go fully on the issue of fines as we cease issuing manual driving licenses.”





“We are migrating to digital and that’s the way forward.”



