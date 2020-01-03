Friday, January 3, 2020 - A group of thugs who have been disguising themselves as police officers and unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans have been nabbed.





They walk in a group of 6 at night pretending that they are carrying out patrols while dressed in police uniform.





The thugs, who disguise themselves as police officers, arrest innocent people, steal from them and then demand for money to set them free.





The innocent citizens are reportedly hand-cuffed and hurled into a probox where they are instructed to call their relatives to bail them out.





A member of the thugs was arrested while dressed in full police uniform and forced to confess how they carry out the criminal activities.





Watch video.







