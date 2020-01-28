Tuesday January 28, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has come out strongly in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as he declared that his mission to unite the country was unstoppable.





This comes even as legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto vowed never to attend BBI rallies organized by the President and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, saying they will organize their own BBI rallies.





Speaking in Salgaa, Nakuru County, where he launched a new cement factory owned by the Devki Group, Uhuru hit out at critics as he reiterated that national unity was necessary for Kenya's development.





"Let's not be afraid of coming together.”





“It is what is necessary for stability and to move this country forward.”





“I will not be shaken.”





“That is where I am and I will continue on that path until Kenyans have peace, not living in fear every five years.”





"We want Kenyans to vote, go home, eat ugly and chapati, wait for the results and be at work the next day without any bloodshed," he asserted.





The president declared that nothing would stop him and Raila from achieving his stated goal of uniting the country.





"On this journey, no one can stop me.”





“I’ve said this before. On this journey we will get to our destination," Uhuru noted





"Our investment in road and rail infrastructure as well as electricity and enhancing ease of business has ensured every county is witnessing increased investment," Uhuru asserted.



