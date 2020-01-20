Monday, January 20, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has cautioned those that lectured him on how he should respect President Uhuru Kenyatta telling them that he has often demonstrated his greatest respect towards the President.





Speaking on Sunday, Murkomen who is also the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said that as far as he is concerned, he has demonstrated his respect to Uhuru in not only words but also actions.





“I have seen &heard some nyaffs give me lectures on how to respect HE Kenyatta.”





“Let them know that I have demonstrated my greatest respect for him not by words but actions.”





“I have campaigned & voted for him 4 TIMES including in 2002 when some of his relatives deserted him. Back off!,” Murkomen said.





The Jubilee Senator made these remarks after nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, and Muranga Women representative, Sabina Chege, asked him to respect the President.





“To ODM+Sabina Kamanda: Our response is thus: The Deputy President is not an employee of the President.”





“They willingly came together, jointly employed by the people of Kenya.”





“The respect you are demanding for the President is the same respect the President is demanding for his Deputy,” he stated.



