Since 1963 and in 146 countries, ACDI / VOCA has empowered people in developing and transitional nations to succeed in the global economy.





Based in Washington, D.C., ACDI / VOCA is a nonprofit international development organization that delivers technical and management assistance in agribusiness, financial services, enterprise development, community development and food security in order to promote broad-based economic growth and vibrant civil society.

ACDI / VOCA currently has approximately 49 projects in 30 countries and total revenues of $151 million.

Overview of Resilience Learning Activity: The Resilience Learning Activity (RLA) USAID/East Africa flagship learning award was fully executed effective October 1, 2019. It will support regional and country-level institutions to conduct and act upon resilience learning for key knowledge gaps in the Horn of Africa, contributing to the region’s Journey to Self-Reliance.

By building the capacity of institutions to improve analytical capacity, increase the evidence base for resilience programming, and strengthen CLA systems and networks, RLA will contribute to the HoRN’s objective to strengthen regional and cross-border collaboration and improve evidence-based learning.

Job Title: Office / Admin Assistant

Project: Resilience Learning Activity

Department: Operations

Location: Nairobi

Reports To: Operations and Logistics Specialist

Grade: 3

Job Summary: The Office and Administrative Assistant will handle all aspects of the administration and operations in the country office.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

· Coordinating front-desk activities, including receiving phone calls, screening and determining the nature of calls, distributing correspondence and redirecting correspondence and redirecting phone calls appropriately

· Handling the flow of people through the office.

· Arranging appointments and meetings when requested including managing an active calendar of appointments, composing and preparing correspondence

· Filing, records keeping and offering administrative support to the team

· Assist the Operations Manager in arranging travel movements e: g pickups/drop offs if needed.

· Welcoming guests positively and executing all administrative tasks to the highest quality standards

· Maintaining safe clean reception area

· Perform other tasks as requested by your supervisor or management.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, secretarial, front office operations or any relevant field

· At least two years of experience in an administrative role preferably in an NGO

· Must be pleasant with a warm and outgoing personality

· Good written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

· High level of organizational skills

· Ability to multitask, handle pressure as well as possess stress management skills

· Must be a problem solver and self-starter.

· Must exercise creativity and innovation, good communication, leadership and reporting skills.





Job Title: Communications Specialist

Project: Resilience Learning Activity

Department: Communications

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reports To: Chief of Party

Grade: 6

Job Summary: The Communications Specialist will take a dynamic approach to developing and executing the Resilience Learning Activity communications strategy. S/he will build relationships across the RLA project portfolio with staff and take a proactive approach to identifying stories and messaging that communicates RLA learning and results to various stakeholders, especially USAID.

S/he will lead both internal and external communications efforts, S/he will contribute to content-development of project outreach materials, including learning, success stories, Facebook/LinkedIn postings, Tweets, presentations, photography, videography, events management, and media relations.

S/he will liaise between project partners, beneficiaries, key project staff, and local service providers to build a strong bridge for the exchange of information and incorporate the project’s learning, results and findings into the overall communications and outreach activities of the project.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

· Review the existing communication strategy and update it regularly, as applicable

· Develop the annual communications work plan based on project’s work plan;

· Execute the activities in the communications work plan using overarching communication strategy for RLA;

· Attend monthly USAID communications meeting and actively participate in the RLA Communications Working Group and execute on action items that come out of these meetings;

· Proactively work with field staff across RLA using the project updates from the field and other reporting to identify learning and achievements;

· Craft messages (case studies, one pagers, webinar, tweets, LinkedIn posts etc.) to disseminate learning and results to different stakeholders (USAID, implementing partners, the Government of Kenya and others);

· Coordinate with program staff to gather information for writing programmatic communications including manuals, graphics, articles, success and impact stories that offer analytical storytelling;

· Share appropriate content with ACDI/VOCA’s HQ to be distributed on the weekly internal newsletter “AV Global”, on ACDI/VOCA’s public website and social media;

· Edit project reporting deliverables such as quarterly and annual reports to ensure we are communicating our progress, learning, and results in alignment with USAID’s Journey to Self-Reliance;

· Lead and coordinate with field staff the organization of events. This includes drafting communications collateral (manuals, press releases, key messages, success stories, talking points, graphics etc.);

· Build the capacity of and provide communications support to RLA team;

· Maintain a comprehensive database of communications consultants who can offer niche communications services;

· Manage RLA’s photo library and conduct photo editing as appropriate.

Qualifications

· Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication or its equivalent

· Experience: A minimum of 5 years’ experience in communication, especially using digital media and excellent writing skills;

· Excellent written and verbal English communication skills;

· Experience drafting and executing a comprehensive communication plan in support of a project strategy, incorporating a variety of media and tactics;

· Experience writing and managing content for a variety of media including digital and social media platforms (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.), video scripts and story-boarding, case studies, and factsheets/briefings;

· Ability to work proactively with teams to anticipate and identify learning and results occurring in the field and craft messaging around those;

· Ability to work independently as well as build relationships across a variety of internal and external stakeholders;

· Ability to represent the project in external meetings including with the donor;

· Ability to research, analyze, evaluate and synthesize information quickly;

· Ability and willingness to travel in RLA’s implementation counties (Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir), including to remote locations;

· Knowledge of graphic design and photo/video editing software.





Job Title: Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Learning Manager

Project: Resilience Learning Activity

Department: M&E

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reports To: Technical Lead for Data Analytics

Grade: 6

Job Summary: The Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Learning (MERL) Manager will work on the USAID funded Resilience Learning Activity (RLA). RLA supports regional and country-level institutions to conduct and act upon resilience learning for key knowledge gaps in the Horn of Africa, contributing to the region’s Journey to Self-Reliance.

Position Summary: The MERL Manager will coordinate project impact and results data in conjunction with the project team under RLA. He/she will be responsible for guiding the overall design and implementation of the RLA AMEL Plan in coordination with the RLA Technical Lead for Data Analytics.

Key to this position will be management of the RLA M&E functions that include data collection, analysis, reporting, and knowledge management for learning and promoting accountability in project management.

Critical to this position is setting up a project M&E system and ensuring effective implementation of the M/E system. The MERL Manager will champion learning as a critical function of M&E unit through various avenues such organizing review and reflection feedback sessions with all project stakeholders.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Project Monitoring and Evaluation

· Oversee implementation of RLA MERL, develop performance monitoring indicators, AMEL Plan, and employs ACDI/VOCA M&E LEAP system.

· Recruits and supervises the work of two interns per year to assist with DQA, data collection/analysis, OPI measurement for RLA grantees, and assessments/studies/desk review exercises.

· Establish M&E systems and data collection efforts in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a process of evidence-based learning that improves understanding while strengthening local capacity, institutional development and sustainability of livestock market system activities.

· Coordinate with RLA program staff to undertake

· 1) routine monitoring of program activities,

· 2) the longitudinal baseline analysis as outlined in the program design document,

· 3) an end line survey; and

· 4) special studies or reports as determined necessary by program progress.

· Ensure impact on gender and resource utilization are tracked, monitored, analyzed and reported via the RLA M&E system; disaggregate all baseline and monitoring data by sex (and any other level of disaggregation as outlined in the indicator reference sheets) in data collection forms, databases and data collection processes;

· Works with RLA staff to ensure effective SLI with donor activities, and monitors learning, results, and adaptations using GIS data. Responsible the coordination of PREG layering databases and GIS mapping; coaches and trains PREG partners and RLA on GIS applications and geo-mapping data management.

· Designs data collection methodologies, ensures data quality, and analyzes data using PowerBI on RLA LEAP Page. Collaborates with Leader to select RLA Performance indicators, document PIRS and to synthesize and analyze M&E data.

· Manages ongoing data collection process on market actors and end markets in each county, in close consultation with County Teams. Trains RLA staff on survey design, questionnaires and ODK applications to collect, store and analyze data collected.

· Develop data quality standards and implement standard operating procedures to mitigate risk. Conduct periodic internal Routine Data Quality Assessments (RDQA) to assess the validity, reliability, integrity and timeliness of reported data and, where necessary, to adjust as per the data audit findings. Ensure accuracy and timely data reporting by working closely with partners and data enumerators by putting in place data collection and management procedures.

· Facilitate capacity building of staff, RLA partners, and grantees on M&E systems, data collection and understanding of indicators including strengthening the MEL capacity of our partners, particularly of local sub-grantee partners, is important for obtaining high-quality data and facilitating learning. Leads information/coaching sessions at Pause and Reflect events, RLA meetings, grant review/selection exercises to ensure constant alignment of activities and proposed investments with indicators and targets.

· Implement routine data quality spot check field visits to check the accuracy of reported data and the correct use of data collection tools. Through these visits, informal/refresher training will be provided to those involved in data collection. Also, verify all RLA M&E collected data including provision of dditional documentation for data verification will be added on a case-by-case basis, to assess consistency between the original data and that entered in the database.

· Recruits and manages Research Assistants and Data Entry clerks in support of the above activities.

Reporting

· Work with Tech Lead for Data Analytics to write project performance reports by proving analytical data in line with project performance indicators

· Review project and other partners reports by extracting and synthesizing performance data and use the same undertake further analysis.

Learning

· Guide the process for identifying key learning questions and parameters for monitoring project performance and comparing with targets, and spearhead the overall project learning agenda through quarterly reviews, reflection and planning sessions.

· Facilitate the project team to document lessons learned through case studies and other methods such as most significant change

· Provide leadership in sharing lessons learned through workshops, seminars and other forums

· Promote best practices as well as contribute to regional (Nairobi) and headquarters (Washington) efforts to build effective learning systems as well as contribute to knowledge transfer during communities of practice.

Coordination and Compliance

· Liaise and coordinate with RLA Partners, RLA program staff, and ACDI/VOCA’s project management, M&E staff based in the regional office and ACDI/VOCA home office in Washington DC.

· Coordinate with other stakeholders and organizations working in ACDI/VOCA’s implementation area, to share data management tools, project activity data and lessons learned, as well as to maximize cost effectiveness of data collection, ensure use of existing information and avoid duplication of results tracking.

· Represent ACDI/VOCA on external M&E-related working groups at USAID, other PREG partners, task forces, conferences, publications and panels.

· Ensure compliance with USAID policies and procedures, as well as ACDI/VOCA’s corporate M&E policy and procedures.

The MERL Manager will carry out other roles and responsibilities in accordance with ACDI/VOCA policy and the applicable laws of Kenya.

Qualifications:

· Master’s degree in social sciences, environmental science, development or any related field, and with relevant training in monitoring and evaluation;

· Five (6) years’ experience in monitoring and evaluation in complex organizational set-ups, preferably working with USAID is strongly preferred.

· Experience working in arid and semi-arid experience as well as working with pastoral communities

· Strengths in GIS and design of data collection tools

· Fluency in English is required

To Apply:

Please submit a resume to HRKenya@acdivoca.org no later than January 27, 2020.

In the subject line, please include the position title.

Resume and all associated application documents shall be provided as a single attachment in and list long-term employment history and any relevant short-term consulting work.

Due to the high volume of applications we are not able to respond to inquiries via phone.

Only those candidates considered for an interview will be contacted.

ACDI/VOCA is an equal opportunity employer.

Women, minorities and people from diverse groups are encouraged to apply.