Country Programme Officer – NRC





Norwegian Red Cross – NAIROBI, NAIROBI, Kenya – Full Time

The Society is looking for a qualified person to fill the following position:

Position Title: Country Programme Officer – Norwegian Red Cross

Reporting to: NRC Country Programme Manager, Kenya

Job Location: Nairobi

Overall Purpose

The purpose of the Country Offices (CO) is to ensure implementation of Norwegian Red Cross International Strategy at country level through programme support to the National Society partner, as articulated and established in the approved Country Framework. This means that the CO is responsible for ensuring results-based project management, risk management, and operational in-country Movement coordination. Furthermore, the CO is responsible for ensuring project implementation in support to NS partners, in line with established project agreements and project plans. The CO ensures sound technical quality of all country projects, in line with established technical standards and best practices. The CO ensures that Norwegian Red Cross programme support is based on regularly updated humanitarian needs analysis in line with established practices. The CO represents Norwegian Red Cross in-country with regards to external partnerships and relationships. The CO is responsible for in-country security management.

Responsibilities

Strategic

Promote that Norwegian Red Cross programme cooperation with the Host National Society project teams is consistent and efficient.

Support HNS sound technical planning, monitoring, evaluation and reporting in line with established project agreements and project plans.

Operational

Contributes to adequate needs assessment to inform design of relevant projects

Ensures the logical project structure of effects and results according to existing guidelines and linkages between the Host National Societies and Norwegian Red Cross results frameworks.

Contributes to the development of SMART indicators that are supported by clear and concise indicator guidelines that operationalizes the indicators and explains the data sources, collection methods, frequency of monitoring and audience.

Function as the focal person at the Norwegian Red Cross CO for the HNS project(s) implementation staff on issues related to the daily running of the project(s) which is/are included in the Norwegian Red Cross supported programmes

Provides support to the Country Programme Manager for the development of quality project packages to be submitted for internal approval before project start up

Supports the design and implementation of baseline surveys

Supports the Country Programme Manager in situ monitoring of progress and discusses adjustments to improve results and achieve objectives.

Quality assures overall data and quarterly reports provided by HNS

Supports the organization of end-line studies to quantitative measures changes in values of chosen variables.

Facilitates mid-term and final evaluation the design and implementation of relevant end line exercises to measure programme success

Reports to the Country Programme Manager issues related to project implementation and options to improve project objectives.

Provides input to quarterly reports, yearly reports and indicator tracking table.

Perform duties and tasks not covered in this job description and provide support to colleagues when necessary and assigned by the line manager.

Collaboration

Consistently provide support to the project teams of the Host National Society and ensure that Norwegian Red Cross rules and guidelines are anchored among Host National Society personnel.

Engage with the Results Management Officer at Regional Office and the Country Programme Manager to ensure consistent accountability towards Norwegian Red Cross rules and regulations, guidelines and deadlines.

Mission – Specific

The project officer is responsible for providing continuous support to the HNS projects in planning, monitoring, evaluating and reporting on the Nor-Cross supported projects.

Qualifications

University Degree in Health e.g. nursing, medicine with further studies in public health and/or community health an advantage

Certificate/Diploma/Degree in Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting

Desired Competencies

Track record of managing humanitarian teams in complex humanitarian setting

Proven ability to implement programmes in challenging contexts.

Proven ability to plan, implement, monitor, evaluate and report on programmes related to technical area of health/ WASH

Excellent drafting skills. Successful donor applications and reporting on humanitarian projects with measurable results.

Fluency in English in required. Working proficiency of regional languages is an asset

Ability to work towards achieving objectives and results.

Ability to convince and gain acceptance

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to be solution oriented





Project Nurse

Global Fund – Eldoret, Rift Valley, Kenya – Full Time

The Society is looking for a qualified person to fill the following position:

Position Title: Project Nurse

Reporting to: Administratively to Regional Program Coordinator and Technically to Program Quality Manager

Job Location: Eldoret

Overall Purpose

The role will be responsible for providing technical leadership and Quality Improvement to the Global Fund(GF) supported Sub-Recipients (SRs) for provision of biomedical, behavioral and structural interventions to Key Populations as per the national guidelines. The holder will be responsible for providing operational support and capacity development to all Key Population (KP) service delivery personnel within the Global Fund Programme Regions. The holder will coordinate the Key Populations stakeholder partnership within the Program operation area.

Responsibilities

Strategy

Strengthen capacity for the sub recipients through technical assistance and mentoring on key population HIV programming, quality reporting and quality assurance for effective service provision.

Provide support supervision for effective provision of a wide range of comprehensive HIV services to beneficiaries including family planning services, STI screening and treatment, ART, TB screening and treatment, cervical cancer screening, risk assessment and risk reduction counselling and GBV clinical care to KP programme beneficiaries

Provide technical guidance in Key population programming to enrich the KRCS-GF HIV program and document successes/lessons learnt/challenges for decision making.

Project Management

Coordinate and supervise the implementation of the 90,90,90 cascade of HIV prevention through up-scaled HTS coverage, improved linkage and ART retention strategies and proper documentation of the end results

Support the sub-recipients in maintenance of adequate stocks of drugs and medical commodities as well as safe custody of the drugs and equipment in the DIC by liaising with relevant authorities including NASCOP, MOH and county health departments.

Provide technical support on Key population program initiatives in the region including monitoring data quality, tracking the progress of activities, proper data collection, data verification and audits and storage; and ensure timely feedback.

Leadership and overall management of the Department

Provide leadership in ensuring programme quality and alignment to national guidelines and strategies in key population programming.

Foster relevant networks and strategic collaborations with other implementing partners, line ministries (E.g. MoH), stakeholders like NACC, NASCOP, NACADA, county government, opinion leaders, TWG, Heads of institutions among others.

DESIRED COMPETENCIES

Technical

Registered Nurse/ midwife from a recognized nursing training institution and possession of a registration certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya

Possession of valid practicing license from the Nursing council of Kenya

Trained HTC counsellor by NASCOP or other institution recognized in HTC training and registered with NASCOP as HTC counsellor.

Generic

Multi-tasking / Planning and Organizing – Ability to coordinate key population sub-recipients with different HIV prevention intervention

Inspiring Trust – Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information appropriately.

Monitoring Information . Establishing and using ongoing procedures to collect and review information necessary to manage projects or ongoing activities.

Putting beneficiary /stakeholders first – listens to and understands the needs of beneficiary /stakeholder. Makes sure the sub recipient focus on delivering beneficiary /stakeholder needs.

Delivering results – Sets clear and challenging goals, puts in the extra effort. Monitors and changes plans to achieve end goal.

Managing a changing environment – Puts forward new ideas and solutions to challenging situations. Analyses information accurately. Removes barriers to change. Encourages the team to change things for the better.

Ability to synthesize large amounts of data into different formats (e.g., short summaries, presentations)

Qualifications

Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing from a recognized nursing training institution and possession of a registration certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

At least three years’ experience working in a busy Key population and/or HIV and AIDS comprehensive Care Centre (CCC) setting

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 10th January 2020;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.