Country Programme Officer – NRC
Project Nurse
Norwegian Red Cross – NAIROBI, NAIROBI, Kenya – Full Time
The Society is looking for a qualified person to fill the following position:
Position Title: Country Programme Officer – Norwegian Red Cross
Reporting to: NRC Country Programme Manager, Kenya
Job Location: Nairobi
Overall Purpose
The purpose of the Country Offices (CO) is to ensure implementation of Norwegian Red Cross International Strategy at country level through programme support to the National Society partner, as articulated and established in the approved Country Framework. This means that the CO is responsible for ensuring results-based project management, risk management, and operational in-country Movement coordination. Furthermore, the CO is responsible for ensuring project implementation in support to NS partners, in line with established project agreements and project plans. The CO ensures sound technical quality of all country projects, in line with established technical standards and best practices. The CO ensures that Norwegian Red Cross programme support is based on regularly updated humanitarian needs analysis in line with established practices. The CO represents Norwegian Red Cross in-country with regards to external partnerships and relationships. The CO is responsible for in-country security management.
Responsibilities
Strategic
- Promote
that Norwegian Red Cross programme cooperation with the Host National
Society project teams is consistent and efficient.
- Support
HNS sound technical planning, monitoring, evaluation and reporting in line
with established project agreements and project plans.
Operational
- Contributes
to adequate needs assessment to inform design of relevant projects
- Ensures
the logical project structure of effects and results according to existing
guidelines and linkages between the Host National Societies and Norwegian
Red Cross results frameworks.
- Contributes
to the development of SMART indicators that are supported by clear and
concise indicator guidelines that operationalizes the indicators and
explains the data sources, collection methods, frequency of monitoring and
audience.
- Function
as the focal person at the Norwegian Red Cross CO for the HNS project(s)
implementation staff on issues related to the daily running of the
project(s) which is/are included in the Norwegian Red Cross supported
programmes
- Provides
support to the Country Programme Manager for the development of quality
project packages to be submitted for internal approval before project
start up
- Supports
the design and implementation of baseline surveys
- Supports
the Country Programme Manager in situ monitoring of progress and
discusses adjustments to improve results and achieve objectives.
- Quality
assures overall data and quarterly reports provided by HNS
- Supports
the organization of end-line studies to quantitative measures changes in
values of chosen variables.
- Facilitates
mid-term and final evaluation the design and implementation of relevant
end line exercises to measure programme success
- Reports
to the Country Programme Manager issues related to project implementation
and options to improve project objectives.
- Provides
input to quarterly reports, yearly reports and indicator tracking table.
- Perform
duties and tasks not covered in this job description and provide support
to colleagues when necessary and assigned by the line manager.
Collaboration
- Consistently
provide support to the project teams of the Host National Society and
ensure that Norwegian Red Cross rules and guidelines are anchored among
Host National Society personnel.
- Engage
with the Results Management Officer at Regional Office and the Country
Programme Manager to ensure consistent accountability towards Norwegian
Red Cross rules and regulations, guidelines and deadlines.
Mission–Specific
- The
project officer is responsible for providing continuous support to the HNS
projects in planning, monitoring, evaluating and reporting on the
Nor-Cross supported projects.
Qualifications
- University
Degree in Health e.g. nursing, medicine with further studies in public
health and/or community health an advantage
- Certificate/Diploma/Degree
in Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting
Desired Competencies
- Track
record of managing humanitarian teams in complex humanitarian setting
- Proven
ability to implement programmes in challenging contexts.
- Proven
ability to plan, implement, monitor, evaluate and report on programmes
related to technical area of health/ WASH
- Excellent
drafting skills. Successful donor applications and reporting on
humanitarian projects with measurable results.
- Fluency
in English in required. Working proficiency of regional languages is an
asset
- Ability
to work towards achieving objectives and results.
- Ability
to convince and gain acceptance
- Ability
to communicate effectively.
- Ability
to be solution oriented
Project Nurse
Global Fund – Eldoret, Rift Valley, Kenya – Full Time
The Society is looking for a qualified person to fill the following position:
Position Title: Project Nurse
Reporting to: Administratively to Regional Program Coordinator and Technically to Program Quality Manager
Job Location: Eldoret
Overall Purpose
The role will be responsible for providing technical leadership and Quality Improvement to the Global Fund(GF) supported Sub-Recipients (SRs) for provision of biomedical, behavioral and structural interventions to Key Populations as per the national guidelines. The holder will be responsible for providing operational support and capacity development to all Key Population (KP) service delivery personnel within the Global Fund Programme Regions. The holder will coordinate the Key Populations stakeholder partnership within the Program operation area.
Responsibilities
Strategy
- Strengthen
capacity for the sub recipients through technical assistance and mentoring
on key population HIV programming, quality reporting and quality assurance
for effective service provision.
- Provide
support supervision for effective provision of a wide range of
comprehensive HIV services to beneficiaries including family planning
services, STI screening and treatment, ART, TB screening and treatment,
cervical cancer screening, risk assessment and risk reduction counselling
and GBV clinical care to KP programme beneficiaries
- Provide
technical guidance in Key population programming to enrich the
KRCS-GF HIV program and document successes/lessons learnt/challenges
for decision making.
Project Management
- Coordinate
and supervise the implementation of the 90,90,90 cascade of HIV prevention
through up-scaled HTS coverage, improved linkage and ART retention
strategies and proper documentation of the end results
- Support
the sub-recipients in maintenance of adequate stocks of drugs and medical
commodities as well as safe custody of the drugs and equipment in the DIC
by liaising with relevant authorities including NASCOP, MOH and county
health departments.
- Provide
technical support on Key population program initiatives in the region
including monitoring data quality, tracking the progress of activities,
proper data collection, data verification and audits and storage; and
ensure timely feedback.
Leadership and overall management of the Department
- Provide
leadership in ensuring programme quality and alignment to national
guidelines and strategies in key population programming.
- Foster
relevant networks and strategic collaborations with other implementing
partners, line ministries (E.g. MoH), stakeholders like NACC, NASCOP,
NACADA, county government, opinion leaders, TWG, Heads of institutions
among others.
DESIRED COMPETENCIES
Technical
- Registered
Nurse/ midwife from a recognized nursing training institution and
possession of a registration certificate issued by the Nursing Council of
Kenya
- Possession
of valid practicing license from the Nursing council of Kenya
- Trained
HTC counsellor by NASCOP or other institution recognized in HTC training
and registered with NASCOP as HTC counsellor.
Generic
- Multi-tasking
/ Planning and Organizing – Ability to coordinate key population
sub-recipients with different HIV prevention intervention
- Inspiring
Trust – Ability to handle sensitive and
confidential information appropriately.
- Monitoring
Information. Establishing and using ongoing
procedures to collect and review information necessary to manage projects
or ongoing activities.
- Putting
beneficiary /stakeholders first – listens to and
understands the needs of beneficiary /stakeholder. Makes sure the sub
recipient focus on delivering beneficiary /stakeholder needs.
- Delivering
results – Sets clear and challenging goals, puts
in the extra effort. Monitors and changes plans to achieve end goal.
- Managing
a changing environment – Puts forward new ideas and solutions
to challenging situations. Analyses information accurately. Removes
barriers to change. Encourages the team to change things for the better.
- Ability
to synthesize large amounts of data into different
formats (e.g., short summaries, presentations)
Qualifications
- Bachelors
of Science degree in Nursing from a recognized nursing training
institution and possession of a registration certificate issued by the
Nursing Council of Kenya.
- At
least three years’ experience working in a busy Key population and/or HIV
and AIDS comprehensive Care Centre (CCC) setting
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 10th January 2020;
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Job disclaimer and notification: Kenya Red Cross Society is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge / accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during the selection process or while inviting candidates for an interview.
Loading...
Post a Comment