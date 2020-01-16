Global Finance Controller





Position: Global Finance Controller

Location: Nairobi

Compensation: Commensurate with experience

Preferred Starting Date: As soon as possible

Benefits: Health insurance, housing, and comprehensive benefits

Job description

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. We provide quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural trainings to improve harvests. We measure our success by our ability to make farmers more prosperous: On average, farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

We are growing quickly. We currently serve more than 800,000 farm families in Eastern and Southern Africa, with more than 7,500 full-time staff, and we aim to serve 1 million farm families by 2020.

Reporting to the CFO, the Global Finance Controller will manage the financial information at One Acre Fund that inspires internal decision-making and gives external partners the comfort to continue supporting us to achieve our bold growth goals and vision.

You will lead a team of 35+ to manage the finance data from initiation of transactions, through review all the way to final reporting. The functional responsibilities of your team include accounting, reporting, compliance, disbursements/AP, cash management and systems improvement.

You will ensure that One Acre Fund has the systems in place to support program scale and coordinate audits in all 10+ countries of operation. You will work with the CFO to harmonize financial operations, develop financial strategies, monitor all financial activities, ensure compliance with finance and tax regulations, and maintain good relationships with external service providers.

Responsibilities

People Management

Directly manage the leads of reporting, compliance and operations

Systematize performance monitoring through indicators to shape a result-oriented team

Provide leadership in enhancing the customer service centrist approach to the team’s work

Recruit and develop an excellent finance team

Operations, Reporting & Compliance

Monitor cash flow, accounts, and other financial transactions

Prepare and provide periodic financial performance reports

Oversee all external audits as needed by donors and for national regulators

Ensure that all of our financial practices are in line with statutory regulations and legislation

Use tech tools and data to increase the value added by finance

Identify, champion and implement improvements that strengthen the ICOFR

Qualifications

We are looking for passionate finance professionals who combine leading with good humor, patience, and a humble approach to service.

Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Over ten years of experience in a senior management role with both external audit and in-house financial management (large multinational experience a plus)

People management skills with the ability to engage direct and indirect reports and peers

Experience monitoring and improving control policies to ensure compliance

Combine the ability to participate in and shape strategic discussions with a willingness to zoom-in to the detail and troubleshoot underlying root causes

Business/Accounting degree or CPA (or equivalent) mandatory, master’s or certification in related field a plus

Excellent written and spoken English

How to Apply

Click here to apply . One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @ oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here ( globalhotline@oneacrefund.org ), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.





Product Integration Specialist

Position: Product Integration Specialist

Location: Rubengera, Rwanda

Preffered Starting Date: As soon as possible

Compensation: Commensurate with experience

Duration: Full-time

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Job description

One Acre Fund relies on its Product Innovation team to find the most impactful agricultural practices and products for farmers. Every season we run both farmer trials and surveys to inform our extension and product offering decisions. Great innovation comes from excellent background research, a true understanding of our client base, excellent trial implementation, and a strong integration process that allows us to translate trial results into our full program.

Over the past 12 years our program has grown in Rwanda, allowing us to have a strong field-facing team which is able to capture farmer need and demand for a variety of products. As we constantly strive to offer the best service to our clients, we are looking for a committed agricultural/business professional who can identify, develop/adapt, test and scale various products that can be offered to improve the livelihoods of our clients in rural areas.

The Product Integration Specialist (JG4 PG11-12) will be based in the Product Integration team within the wider Product Innovation department. In general s/he will be a leader within the wider Impact Division, helping to improve the One Acre Fund program by being a technical leader in product development and evaluation.

Responsibilities

Background research: the Specialist will be responsible for identifying and proposing new products to offer farmers. As such, s/he shall be able to independently undertake appropriate desk based research to develop cases for or against new products and/or trials.

Trial design: the Specialist will be responsible for taking an active role in designing new product trials especially within his/her portfolio, but will be available to assist on other trials as well. This will include a written document explaining the trial from start to finish along with proper project management tools such as calendar, issues trackers, theory of change etc. S/He will elicit all necessary feedback for such trial designs from all relevant stakeholders (both internal and external to the organization). Trial designs, though started independently will be heavily discussed and overseen by Team Lead.

Evaluation planning: As part of trial designs, all products under the Specialist’s portfolio will be evaluated appropriately to allow for proper conclusions to be drawn. Evaluation plans are expected for all new product trials, which include: sampling strategy, sample size, map of study, and analysis strategy. Depending on the complexity of the trial, the Specialist will collaborate with Integration Data Director/Specialist and/or Team Lead for development of any evaluation plan.

Survey development : Specialist will elaborate all drafts of surveys pertaining to product portfolio either independently or with support from the Data Specialist. S/He will seek input from all necessary stakeholders. S/He will ensure proper input into CommCare or other survey tool and verify that it is functioning properly in partnership with Integration Data and Field Directors.

Report Writing: In conjunction with Integration Data Specialist, the Integration Specialist will write up synthetic reports of all trials, surveys or evaluations for internal consumption. Reports should include, where appropriate, adoption, cannibalization, qualitative interviews, post-morta as well as quantitative evaluations.

Impact Model ownership: Where appropriate (new product or intervention) Specialist will own the updating and elaboration of impact models, ensuring that they reflect the most realistic impact of a new product or intervention

Communication: Specialist will manage progressively more communication within One Acre Fund relating to product trials or evaluations s/he is managing.

Partnership: Where necessary the Specialist will be responsible for day-to-day management of relationships with external partners who are involved in providing a product/service under the Specialist’s portfolio

Team Performance Management: The Specialist will support team capacity development initiatives as necessary

Career Growth & Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

We are seeking a business or agribusiness or research professional with +2 years of work experience and a passion for our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Project management skills and the ability to create and stick to timelines.

Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, agribusiness, business, economics, international trade, and development or a related field required

Understanding of program evaluation strongly preferred, demonstrated the ability to use data for decision-making required, understanding of basic statistics also required.

Passion for team building and collaboration with colleagues from diverse backgrounds and through multiple media including remote work

Stata, R or another statistical package preferred, Microsoft excel required

Written and oral English required, knowledge of French, Kinyarwanda or Swahili very useful

How to Apply

NB: Must have existing rights to work in Rwanda

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @ oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here ( globalhotline@oneacrefund.org ), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.