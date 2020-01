One Acre Fund will raise over $80 million USD in 2019, becoming one of just a few hundred nonprofits founded in the past few decades to achieve this milestone, and in doing so, will fuel our field program to end chronic hunger for at least 900,000 farm families with over 3 million children. One Acre Fund’s unique model matches $1 of raised revenue with $3-4 of farmer revenue in our core program; fundraising also supports innovation and corporate expenses.