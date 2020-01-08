One Acre Fund





Deputy Director, Fundraising Team

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Summary: Seeking an exceptional professional with 10+ years of experience to support day-to-day oversight and execution of the fundraising team by providing targeted support across the grant life cycle and managing high-value team-wide initiatives.

About One Acre Fund

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive.

We provide quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural trainings to improve harvests.

We measure our success by our ability to make farmers more prosperous: On average, farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

We are growing quickly. We currently serve more than 800,000 farm families in Eastern and Southern Africa, with more than 7,500 full-time staff, and we aim to serve 1 million farm families by 2020.

Job Description

The Team

One Acre Fund is looking for an exceptional, seasoned professional to join our global fundraising team, as the organization continues an exciting period of fast growth. One Acre Fund aspires to be the world’s largest and most impactful non-profit organization. To a large extent, the future growth of One Acre Fund in the next ten years will hinge on our ability to mobilize funding resources and put them in service to rural farmers.

One Acre Fund will raise over $80 million USD in 2019, becoming one of just a few hundred nonprofits founded in the past few decades to achieve this milestone, and in doing so, will fuel our field program to end chronic hunger for at least 900,000 farm families with over 3 million children. One Acre Fund’s unique model matches $1 of raised revenue with $3-4 of farmer revenue in our core program; fundraising also supports innovation and corporate expenses.

The Position

This role will report directly to the Head of Fundraising, and represents a senior leadership role on the 30-person team. This position will provide oversight of the day-to-day running of the fundraising department and strategic input on team structure, systems, and portfolio. Strong candidates must have excellent communication and management skills, be highly organized, and be capable of expertly handling a large, complex scope of people and funding projects.

This role will work with the Head of Fundraising and senior fundraisers on the team to pursue an $80M+ annual fundraising portfolio, made up of donors from across the public, institutional, and individual donor segments.

One Acre Fund is fortunate to work with some of the world’s most innovative global funding partners, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Innovation Fund, IKEA Foundation, Skoll Foundation, USAID-DIV, and DGIS, to name a few.

Our diverse funding partners represent high stewardship responsibility, and this role must be able to collaborate across our writing, finance, and compliance teams to support responsible management of our dynamic portfolio.

Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

40% of your time:

· Day-to-day fundraising team oversight: Provide day-to-day oversight of key fundraising activities across the department, including:

· Prospecting: Work with team members to design and evaluate research projects – to analyze new geographies and markets, identify new donors, and unlock new network-building opportunities – to build our pipeline of future funding prospects.

· Proposal and report writing: Work with grant writing team to design compelling grant proposals and reports. While this role will not directly write grants, we are looking for a candidate with strong writing skills, and the proven ability to communicate complicated ideas in a clear, simple, and inspiring way.

· Donor meetings and presentations: Work with senior fundraisers to ensure thoughtful and strategic donor interactions, via meeting prep advice, talking point review, and presentation review.

· Portfolio analysis and strategy: Work with Head of Fundraising to evaluate and prioritize growing pipeline of new funding opportunities, and design strategies for pursuing.

20% of time: Fundraising Origination:

· Independently build a pipeline of fundraising opportunities, from foundations, governments, and individuals across the globe. Leverage this pipeline to steadily build own fundraising portfolio, and/or to open up funding opportunities for other senior fundraisers on the team. Directly contribute to the department’s annual fundraising goals.

20% of time: Team-Wide Initiatives

· Design and execute high-value team-wide initiatives in collaboration with the Head of Fundraising, including annual budgeting, team hiring, managing and reviewing team-wide systems/structures, and pushing forward key process innovations and improvements.

20% of time: Strategic Input

· At the Fundraising Team level – Design and manage the Fundraising department’s annual OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), working through and with other leaders on the team. Additionally, contribute to the long-term fundraising strategy in collaboration with the Head of Fundraising, the CEO, and senior fundraisers on the team.

· At the Org-Wide level – Work with senior leadership across the organization, on partnership design, resource allocation, and fundraising-field team collaboration.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance.

We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have robust senior leadership experience, with 10+ years of relevant background in fundraising and people management.

They should be able to demonstrate a track record of fundraising success and the ability to deliver through others.

Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

· Likely holds an undergraduate or graduate degree in economics, communications, business, and/or international development/policy subjects;

· Speaks the language of business and non-profits/social enterprises. Our donors are looking for someone with business fluency (can communicate financial sustainability, return on investment, impact per donor dollar, etc.).

· 10+ years of relevant background in fundraising/ business development and people and team management.

· Passion for and demonstrated experience in international development or the social sector more broadly.

· Familiarity with Salesforce or other CRMs/donor databases a plus.

· Values fit. We put a high premium on values. We want someone who has a true service orientation and humility – someone that puts our farmers before themselves.

· Strong interpersonal skills and people-orientation. We are seeking someone who wants to spend their day collaborating across a large team.

Preferred Start Date: As soon as possible

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Compensation: Commensurate with experience

Duration: Minimum 2 years commitment, full-time job

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Sponsor International Candidates: No; Must have existing rights to work in East Africa.

Closing date: March 07, 2020





Kenya Chief Systems and People Officer

Location: Kakamega, Kenya

Summary: Seeking an exceptional leader with a proven track record managing people and systems operations to co-lead the largest country operation in One Acre Fund.

Job Description

The Chief Systems and People Officer will be an essential part of a leadership team that manages the largest program in One Acre Fund and one of the largest social enterprises in Africa. The Kenya program serves over 390,000 clients, manages over $43m in loans and over 3,000 staff. By 2030, we aim to transform every farming community in Kenya, and serve more than 1.5 million Kenyan farm families.

The Chief Systems and People Officer will report to the Kenya CEO and set the strategy for managing a 3,000 person workforce and running the largest rural delivery network in Kenya. You will directly manage over 225 staff and two essential divisions: Systems and People.

You will:

· Guide country level strategy for our largest country operations, together with the CEO, COO and CINO.

· Be a member of the Kenya Leadership Team, leading country-wide strategy and important projects alongside this group of senior leaders.

· Manage the Systems Division. This is a 150+ person division consisting of three major departments; Logistics, Business Operations and Procurement.

· Work with the Systems Director to evolve the programs systems to support new innovations and program changes, incorporate new technology and build foundations to handle 25%+ annual growth in program size

· Work with a range of global systems teams to ensure bi-directional feedback between them and Kenya’s systems teams to align goals and co-ordinate major systems improvements

· Manage the People Division. This is a 75+ person division consisting of two major departments; Human Resources and Corporate Operations.

· Work with the People Director to improve our people support to over 3,000 employees in the Kenya program through making systematic upgrades to our HR systems and corporate operations processes and services

· Take a lead role in advancing all of the organisations Diversity and Inclusion projects in Kenya – a top priority for all senior leadership.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people.

You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance.

We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals.

You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

We are looking for candidates with 12+ years work experience as a general manager/leader in a fast-growing organization, and a propensity for innovation.

Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

· 12+ years of experience in senior roles successfully managing large teams or companies of 250+ staff that required significant management and operational experience.

· C-suite experience such as CEO, COO, CTO or CSO in medium-large companies is preferred.

· A passion for providing hands-on execution guidance across systems and people-focused divisions

· Humility. We are looking for passionate professionals who combine leadership with good humor, patience and a humble approach to service and interested in joining our family of leaders.

· A passion for One Acre Fund’s program and the desire to advance our mission of empowering hard-working farmers

· At a minimum, a Bachelor’s degree is required for this position.

· Language: English required

Preferred Start Date: As soon as possible.

Compensation: Commensurate with experience.

Location: Initially based in Kakamega, but with significant location flexibility available over time (Nairobi or in East Africa)

Benefits: Health insurance, housing, and comprehensive benefits

Sponsor International Candidates: No; Kenyans are strongly encouraged to apply.

Closing date: March 07, 2020

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.