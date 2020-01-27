African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF)





Job Vacancy: Project Manager – Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB)

Location: Nairobi

About African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF)

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) is an international not-for-profit organisation that facilitates and promotes public/private partnerships to promote food security and enhance livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

The foundation is driven by the vision of prosperous and food secure Africa, where the livelihoods of smallholder farmers are transformed through innovative and practical agricultural technologies capable of addressing their farm productivity constraints and delivering results.

Founded in 2003, AATF works with African governments, private and public technology owners and developers, NGOs, seed companies and African farmers to identify and access technologies that address farmers’ key problems and empower them through availability of a choice of agricultural innovations that generate wealth and health for their families and communities.

You can find further details on AATF from their website: https://www.aatf-africa.org/.

Role Profile: Project Manager – Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB)

The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB) is an advocacy initiative aimed at facilitating the flow of information from the scientific community to policy makers and the public.

Launched in 2006, OFAB provides a community platform that works to enhance knowledge-sharing and awareness on biotechnology to raise understanding and appreciation of agricultural biotechnology and contribute to building an enabling environment for sound decision making.

The OFAB Project works with partners and collaborator in the seven countries to design and deliver its campaigns and influencing work on the continent. As head of the Project Secretariat, the OFAB Project Manager will provide strategic leadership of OFAB’s advocacy, campaigns and influencing, ensuring attainment of maximum impact.

The incumbent will be expected to develop innovative advocacy, campaigns and influencing strategies and oversee their effective and efficient implementation at country level. H/She will represent AATF at high-level decision-maker discussions, media and other collaborators.

The Manager will have direct supervision of four staff and will also have responsibility for the performance of partner countries and Project contractors.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategy & Leadership

· Responsible for the development and shaping of OFAB’s long-term high profile strategy on influencing and providing AATF with advise on campaigns, advocacy and influencing

· Plans and oversees implementation of advocacy, campaigns, and influencing work plans including research and policy analysis by Country Chapters, partners and collaborators through regular interactions with country host partners and other partners;

· Contributes to the strategy, management and leadership of AATF as a member of the Management Team

· Leads and manages the OFAB Project Secretariat, including teams in seven countries and a multi-million budget

· Supports resource mobilisation efforts to support the Project, advocacy and AATF work

· Ensures a high level of collaboration between AATF and its partners at the national, regional and global levels on advocacy, campaigning and influencing work to maximise impact and manage risk, while ensuring the quality and accountability

· Assesses the overall effectiveness of the advocacy and campaigns and makes needed changes in approach and technique.

Advocacy and representation

· Provides support to the AATF Leadership to maximise the impact of high-level external engagements on advocacy with international public officials, politicians, organisations and the private sector.

· Identifies and ensures utilisation of visibility opportunities at regional and global levels that will contribute to the delivery of OFAB milestones

· Engages with public officials, politicians, organisations and the private Sector in and outside Africa and gives interviews as needed to communicate OFAB’s campaign and advocacy messages.

Public Engagement and Programme

· Ensures synergy between OFAB’s influencing, advocacy and campaigns with AATF’s corporate strategy

· Understands and applies Public Engagement strategies for campaigning, advocacy and public mobilisation.

· Builds campaigns and advocacy strategies that are informed by and integrated in programming work, country and regional advocacy strategies and national campaigning

· Oversees implementation and monitoring of OFAB Project grassroots and high-level communication and advocacy campaigns in line with the project’s primary outcomes

· Oversees documentation, information management and sharing that include effective management of OFAB websites and social media.

· Develops and implements media outreach strategy to guide productive media relations and use to improve public perceptions towards biotechnology in Africa

· Oversees implementation of internet and other digital platforms and communication strategies to support OFAB grassroots advocacy and communication campaigns

· Creates and or maintains efficient issue tracking and managing systems for effective monitoring and management of biotech issues

· Guides development and implementation of OFAB issues management strategy for coherent, efficient and effective monitoring, tracking and management.

Required Competencies

Essential

· Demonstrated advocacy and communication skills including excellent public relations and communication abilities – written, editorial and spoken

· Demonstrated strong advocacy, campaigns and influencing experience in a range of contexts.

· Excellent research and public speaking skills

· Proven experience leading effective policy influencing and understanding of policy development processes

· Experience in writing, publishing and disseminating advocacy briefs

· Knowledge of main players in agricultural biotechnology; A good understanding of the SSA agricultural policy environment

· Demonstrated strategic and creative leadership, especially for sensitive situations/environments

· Strong skills in diplomacy, networking, influencing, negotiation and conflict mediation

· Ability to use information technology effectively as a tool and resource

· Ability to plan and prioritise work activities to meet organisational goals and supervise virtual teams

· Outstanding management and coordination skills in a complex network setting, with experience in effectively assessing and managing risk.

· Demonstrated networking skills and ability to build and sustain relationships with key partners

· Demonstrated initiative and ability to work effectively under pressure and independently and within a team

· Strong team dynamics with sound organisational and people management skills

· Strong financial and budget management experience

· Good knowledge of the politics of agriculture and especially biotechnology in Africa

· Demonstrated experience and understanding of knowledge management

· Fluency in written and spoken English

· Ability to travel on very short notice for up to 12 weeks per year.

Desirable

· Experience of fundraising for advocacy, campaigns and influencing

· Knowledge of French and/or Portuguese

Qualifications and Experience

· Master’s degree in Communications, International Relations, Political Science, International Development, Public policy or related field

· At least 10 years of successful and progressive experience in advocacy, campaigning and communications, with at least 5 years active advocacy experience

Terms of Appointment

This is an internationally recruited position and will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The position is on a 3-year full-time contract, renewable based on performance and availability of funds.





Job Title: Stewardship Manager

Role Profile: Stewardship Manager

Under the direct supervision of the Director, Programme Development and Commercialisation, the Stewardship Manager is responsible for formulation and implementation of post permit biosafety compliance and advising management on the genetics, breeding, and seed systems components of projects and their impact on delivery of products emanating and general stewardships issues.

Duties and Responsibilities

· To develop and drive the implementation of Quality Management Systems for conventional and transgenic crops

· To design appropriate product stewardship strategies and plans to guide deployment of AATF products to farmers in target countries

· To ensure timely engagement of, foster transparency and best practices among, and provide stewardship support for partners’ institutions in target countries

· To conduct product stewardship visits and audits with project partners and compile reports for circulation among project teams

· To ensure that AATF projects meet the audit criteria and methods that conform to Excellence Through Stewardship’s (ETS) Objectives, Principles and Management Practices

· To track stewardship targets against work plans, manage information and data related to product stewardship and consistently seek to increase technical knowledge about stewardship through interaction with the AATF technical team

· To actively investigate new stewardship approaches, technologies and processes that will enhance the efficiency of product deployment

· To develop, revise, implement and maintain standard operating procedures for stewardship including product traceability, resistance management, incident-response, plant product integrity, product discontinuation and product withdrawal

· To develop product user-guidelines and other documentation, and build capacity of stakeholders for optimal utilisation of the products from AATF projects

· To provide information on all principles for the responsible handling of products, combined with specific instructions for use for partners and target beneficiaries of products

· To provide communication, training, and data analysis support for product stewardship

· To work in multi-functional teams to create robust product stewardship reviews according to product stewardship principles

· To facilitate, coordinate and implement process for product stewardship reviews for products

· To ensure that requirements associated with changes to products are accounted for in stewardship processes

· To collaborate with stakeholders to establish standardised procedures and respond to business product stewardship needs

· To create commercial product stewardship support materials

· To track action items to closure and report on those metrics periodically

· To advise on product stewardship issues including product misuse, potentially adverse effects, and potential environmental impacts.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential requirements:

· At least a Master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised University in Agricultural Sciences or related discipline

· At least 10 years of relevant experience and sound knowledge in product stewardship and management with a reputed private or public sector seed entity, preferably in Africa

· Experience in seed manufacturing and related Quality Management System

· Knowledge of Resistance Management for biotech traits

· Knowledge of ETS

· Quality Management Systems in seed production, knowledge of ISO is an advantage.

· Fluency in English, with working knowledge of French.

Other required competencies:

· Strong organisational skills and attention to detail

· Ability to work in a team environment and contribute to high priority and time-sensitive activities including proposal development and resource mobilisation

· Excellent writing skills, including the ability to translate regulatory policy information into stewardship requirements that must be followed by growers and sales professionals

· Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate and participate in diverse and cross-geographic teams and networks

· Demonstrated computer proficiency, including Microsoft Office, use of spreadsheets and databases, and the ability to source data and documents from the internet

· Demonstrated skills in networking and interpersonal relationships

· Ability to understand management systems and how these can be developed, standardised, and audited.

Terms of Appointment

This is an internationally recruited position and will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The position is on a 3-year full-time contract, renewable based on performance and availability of funds.

This position is based in Nairobi, Kenya.





Job Title: Communications Officer – East and Southern Africa

Location: Nairobi

Under the direct supervision of the Senior Manager Communications & Partnerships , and overall guidance of the Executive Director, the Communications Officer – East and Southern African will have responsibility over building the visibility of AATF, telling its story and promoting the brand among target audiences both in and outside Africa.

S/he will be responsible for designing and implementing AATF’s communications outreach utilising a fitting mix of channels and tools.

S/he will work closely with AATF management, projects and partners to ensure alignment of communication efforts with the organisation strategy and initiatives.

Functions / Key Results Expected

Corporate Communications

· As a key member of the Communications Unit, you contribute to development of the AATF communications strategy and direction in support of raising visibility and positioning the organisation appropriately

· Lead the development, implementation and monitoring of AATF East and South Africa regional communications in line with the overall communications and corporate strategies and project goals

· Provide strategic advice to AATF management, staff and partners on communications ensuring preparedness for media engagement and other presentation opportunities including preparation of press releases, talking points and speeches

· Cultivate a healthy working relationship with regional media maintaining a database, managing media activities and ensuring appropriate plans are drawn, implemented and monitored in support of engagement with AATF

· Ensure consistent use of messages across the organization and among project partners, monitoring effectiveness of the messages in delivering results and making necessary adjustments

· Anticipate and prepare staff and partners to proactively manage possible controversies through a well-structured and disseminated issues management plan

· Develop and disseminate appropriate knowledge products and communication materials (technical and non-technical) including reports, leaflets, brochures, web materials and videos, ensuring clear messaging and adherence with organisational branding guidelines

· Guide effective identification, selection and utilisation of events for organisational visibility, ensuring brand alignment and fitting media coverage.

· Liaise with human resources department to build internal communications systems to support to build team cohesiveness

· Monitor and report on progress with communication initiatives, working closely with Monitoring and Evaluation office

· Guide on consultancy support needs and requirements and oversee performance in line with AATF policies.

Project Communications

· Work with project leads in developing workplans, identifying and packaging stories that demonstrate AATF’s work and results for dissemination to key audiences

· Work with advocacy teams to support outreach to key audiences as per project goals. Any other duties assigned from time to time.

· Produce talking points, website stories, media briefings, AATF project brochures, thematic summaries, executive bios, and Q&As

· Produce photos and video of AATF programmes for AATF photo archive

· In collaboration with programme team develop and disseminate quality communication materials to a range of external and internal audiences, including AATF project brochure, thematic summaries, Q&As and talking points to keep external stakeholders effectively informed and engaged

· Assist in collecting testimonies and case studies from the field as required

· Produce for projects regular contextual analysis documents, briefings, trends report, situation updates, research, draft advocacy position papers, talking points, key messages, and ad-hoc reports

· Provide media relations and support public relations activities for AATF projects , including distributing press releases, coordinating interviews, and hosting media visits to AATF projects

· Assist in collecting testimonies and case studies from the field as required, or other tasks as needed at AATF

Impact of Results:

The key results have impact on AATF’s corporate brand positioning, visibility and reputation, including overall success with implementation of AATF projects, initiatives and strategies.

The results will build AATF as a strong development partner.

Competencies

Corporate Competencies:

· Ability to build and sustain relationships with key constituents (donors, research institutions, media, government institutions, etc.)

· Ability to work in a multidisciplinary environment.

· High-level interpersonal and cross-cultural skills including ability to build alliances and collaborative relationships with sensitivity to diversity.

· Ability to maintain high standards of integrity; establish straightforward, productive relationships; treating individuals with fairness and respect.

· Excellent writing and editing skills

· Fluency in English. Knowledge of French or Portuguese would be an added advantage

Recruitment Qualifications

Education:

· Master’s degree in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism or any other related and equivalent disciplines from a recognized institution;

Experience:

· At least Five (5) years’ experience in public relations and communications

· Documented experience with the production of written materials – such as reports, briefing notes, position papers, talking points, etc.

· Experience of leading communication activities (including information management) in a challenging environment

· Understanding of media handling, pitching and media management

· Experience delivering communications assets across multiple channels, including print, social, and digital, with a solid knowledge and use of media and multimedia platforms

Language Requirements:

· Fluency in written and spoken English.

· A working knowledge of French would be an added advantage

Submission of Applications

Qualified candidates are invited send their applications on or before 7 February 2020 to aatf-hr@aatf-africa.org and clearly indicate on the email subject –Communications Officer – East and South Africa