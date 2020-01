Fresh Life Initiative (FLI)is an award-winning social venture that makes hygienic sanitation accessible and affordable in Africa’s urban slums for everyone, forever. Our systems-based approach to solving the sanitation crisis involves five key steps: we build a dense network of franchised micro-entrepreneurs, who operate low-cost, high-quality waterless sanitation facilities. We provide critical support services – such as access to finance, training, marketing and business analytics. We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community. Working with our sanitation partners we convert the waste into valuable by-products, such as organic fertilizer and renewable energy. Finally, we sell the by-products to Kenyan farms. Since November 2011, we have launched over 3000 Fresh Life Toilets to a network of 2500 micro-entrepreneurs and we collect and convert over 9000 tons of waste annually.We are expanding our franchise network, by identifying and selling our sanitation products and services. We are looking for Sales Agents who will be responsible for customer acquisition and retention, leading the sales and customer life cycle.