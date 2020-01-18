Position: Procurement & Admin Intern
Location: First 1-2 months the position will be in Nairobi and thereafter in Kilifi.
Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We are currently seeking a Procurement and Administration Intern who will be responsible for addressing all procurement and administration needs in the respective teams and collaborating with all relevant stakeholders.
Responsibilities
Purchasing
- Act
as advisory to clients who are facing challenges before, during and after
a purchasing process. Explain clearly what is needed for a given purchase
(especially if new purchase, or a new customer), and the steps that need
to be taken, by whom, and expected timelines at the beginning or at any
point in the purchasing process. The customer should fully understand what
needs to happen, and why each requirement/step is important, for any
purchase they are making.
- Source
for quotations from suppliers and negotiate for better prices and value
and maintain long-lasting relationships with them as well as existing
suppliers.
- Maintaining
an updated supplier’s database-That includes prepayment and credit
vendors, Primary or secondary vendors, Premise, contact person and number.
- Working
with Vendors to achieve the best partnership for the company e.g secure
more credit terms of payment than prepayment of goods, delivery of goods.
- Planning,
tracking and execution of timely collections and delivery of items from
various vendors. This includes contacting vendors in order to schedule or
expedite deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries,
and other problems.
- When
goods are acquired, follows up with the departments receiving them in
order to make sure that everything is satisfactory. If anything is
unsatisfactory, the assistant devises a new plan of action in order
to obtain quality goods.
- High
levels of collaboration with QHSE for quality standards
- Research
for potential vendors
- Request
vendors to provide a monthly statement of accounts to monitor debits and
credits and maintain a tracker.
- Ensure
that all relevant documents are availed to the Procurement Assistant
within the agreed SLA time and payment processing to be done within the
recommended time frames.
- Planning
and execution of timely collections and delivery of items from various
vendors. This includes contacting vendors in order to schedule or expedite
deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries, and other
problems to avoid stock-outs.
- Respond
to customer and supplier inquiries about order status, changes, or
cancellations.
Administration
- Ensure
that guests are welcomed and offered assistance
- Coordinate
courier services
- Perform
general office clerical duties.
- Maintain
office equipment (Printers and Projectors) and if there are any issues
escalate to the Maintenance team
- Implement and
maintain a filing system for all administration related documents
- Maintain
all Administrative trackers, and ensure that the trackers at any one time
are up-to-date
- Maintain
supplies by checking stock monthly to determine inventory levels;
anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying
receipt; stocking items.
- Raise
administrative related Requisitions and liaise with procurement Assistant
to ensure that procurement requests are approved and payment processed on
time to avoid discontinuation of service
- Scan
filled in forms to HR Administrative coordinator for example Salary
Advance, Leave Request forms.
- Perform
any other duties assigned by the supervisor as needed
Qualifications
- A
degree/diploma in Purchasing/ Supply Chain management or a related field.
- Working
experience with an ERP system.
- Previous
experience in an admin related role.
- Ability
to navigate ambiguity and comfort with continually adapting plans
- Strong
interpersonal, communication & presentation skills (verbal, written)
and the ability to build effective internal and external client
relationships. Should have the ability to exercise tact, courtesy, and
judgment in working with all levels of staff.
- Pleasant,
energetic, confident, with a positive, can-do attitude, good work ethic,
and professionalism.
- High
level of organization.
- NHIF
- NSSF
- KRA
PIN
- Police
Clearance Certificate
- Academic
Transcripts and Academic Certificates
How to Apply
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start state (include notice period) and your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 28th January 2020. Kindly indicate your salary expectations.
NB: Please note that for the first 1-2 months the position will be in Nairobi and thereafter in Kilifi.
Position: Director of Government Affairs & Policy
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Sanergy is an award-winning social venture that develops bold sanitation and waste management solutions that are affordable and sustainable for growing cities. Our systems-based approach has four key steps: We build a dense network of franchised sanitation facilities. We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community; we also collect organic solid waste from markets, farms, and commercial businesses, including hotels and restaurants. We convert the waste into valuable by-products, such as organic fertilizer and protein for animal feed. Finally, we sell the byproducts to Kenyan farms. Since November 2011, we have launched over 3,000 Fresh Life Toilets to a network of 1,500 micro-entrepreneurs serving 120,000 people daily. We have safely removed over 20,000 tonnes of waste from polluting the environment and destroying community health and converted it into high-quality agricultural inputs.
Responsibilities
The Director of Government Affairs & Policy will be responsible for developing policy frameworks and working with governments at local and national levels to advocate for favorable government policies, regulations, and standards to support Sanergy’s business and customer interests. The position is based in Kenya and the portfolio includes Kenya, East Africa, and global sector and policy engagements. The initial primary focus will be on structuring and securing a public-private partnership for expansion throughout Nairobi.
The Director builds relationships with government officials to keep them informed about our work, ensures compliance with all laws related to our field work, and advocates for policies and regulations that create opportunities to better fulfill our mission. The Director will work in close collaboration with national managing directors to support relationships with bilateral and international institutions, sector associations, NGOs, relevant government officials and influencers. This role will report to the Co-Founder and will work cross-functionally with all Sanergy departments and country subsidiaries.
Specific responsibilities include:
Leadership
- Create
and execute the Sanergy global Government Affairs & Policy strategy to
achieve Sanergy’s long-term vision and near-term goals
- Provide
exceptional guidance and support to Sanergy’s Directors across Africa in
collaboration with the co-founders
- Build
and lead a high performing, dynamic global Government Affairs & Policy
Team
- Serve
on the Sanergy Leadership Team and drive to achieve Sanergy’s mission and
values
Partnerships Strategy and Execution
- Develop
strategy to secure long-term partnerships with municipalities
- With
leadership, develop relationships with financiers for partnerships
- Secure
contracts and successfully navigate public-private partnerships with
governments and utilities
- Manage
relationships with relevant contracting entities
Policy Strategy and Execution
- Develop
and execute policy strategy to ensure government policies support
Sanergy’s interests in sanitation, waste management & reuse,
agriculture inputs, import tariffs, employment and labor law, and
necessary compliance approvals for the company’s products, team, and
services
- Analyze
policy framework in mature and high priority new markets and proactively
identity key policy risks and opportunities and support country leadership
to respond accordingly
- Establish
and maintain effective working relationships with key government officials
in Africa, key industry associations, and bilateral and international
institutions that conduct advocacy with governments to advance Sanergy’s
growth objectives and establish policies to promote profitable growth and
minimize adverse actions
- Represent
Sanergy with politicians, policy makers, and international institutions,
and communicate Sanergy’s positions on key policy issues in appropriate
forums
- Support
the drafting of papers and articles for media and public relations
purposes
Qualifications
- Demonstrated
passion for the Sanergy mission, values and customers
- 7+
years of government affairs experience, including relationship management,
crisis management, public-private partnerships, new policy formulation and
advocacy, preferably in Africa, working with governments on behalf of
companies or non-profits
- Ability
to identify & analyze policy and the implications it has on Sanergy’s
business
- Ability
to create policy strategy (offense and defense) and drive results through
exceptional execution and relationship-building skills
- A
collaborative, flexible and entrepreneurial style, with a strong service
mentality and ability to thrive in fast-changing management and government
environments
- Demonstrated
experience in managing multi-country teams with diverse professional
development needs
- Strong
relationship management with experience in identifying and securing
advocates across a number of African governments
- Ability
to work collaboratively across multiple country offices and departments;
remote workplace experience preferred
- Very
strong critical and analytical thinking skills; ability to work with large
amounts of data to develop strategy and make rigorous decisions
- Highly
organized and able to follow through and prioritize tasks
- Proven
experience as a hands-on team player, with an eagerness to learn new tools
and roll up sleeves to get the job done
- Willingness
to travel frequently throughout Kenya, across Africa, and globally
- An
effective communicator at all levels in the organization, with strong oral
and written skills and a willingness to share information; required
fluency in English; Swahili highly desirable; French preferred
How to Apply
Position: Sales Agent
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Fresh Life Initiative (FLI)is an award-winning social venture that makes hygienic sanitation accessible and affordable in Africa’s urban slums for everyone, forever. Our systems-based approach to solving the sanitation crisis involves five key steps: we build a dense network of franchised micro-entrepreneurs, who operate low-cost, high-quality waterless sanitation facilities. We provide critical support services – such as access to finance, training, marketing and business analytics. We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community. Working with our sanitation partners we convert the waste into valuable by-products, such as organic fertilizer and renewable energy. Finally, we sell the by-products to Kenyan farms. Since November 2011, we have launched over 3000 Fresh Life Toilets to a network of 2500 micro-entrepreneurs and we collect and convert over 9000 tons of waste annually.
We are expanding our franchise network, by identifying and selling our sanitation products and services. We are looking for Sales Agents who will be responsible for customer acquisition and retention, leading the sales and customer life cycle.
Qualifications
- Diploma
in any Business related field
- Good
interpersonal skills, effective communicator, attentive to detail, strong
problem solving and interpretation skills
- Flexible
and adaptable, ability to perform task without repeated instructions,
demonstrate sound work ethics
- Demonstrable
experience in handling multiple customer demands
We offer an interesting and challenging position within a multicultural and dynamic environment, selling a product that makes a significant positive impact, working with a highly motivated team who is passionate about the cause.
How to Apply
Interested applicants are invited to make their applications via the company’s email address hr@saner.gy and attach a detailed CV with contact details of three referees by 22nd January 2020. Application deadline is 22nd January 2020
Position: Process & Product Quality Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Sanergy is an award winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.
We currently seek a Process & Product Quality- Intern who will be assisting in ensuring we have reliable and predictable products and processes.
Responsibilities
- Develop
WI and SOP for existing and new processes at our organics recycling
factory
- Support
and occasionally lead RCA
- Develop
and revise process guidelines, datasheets and CCP documents
- Monitoring
data captured on online spreadsheet and checking for trends, errors,
adherence and potential areas of improvements
Qualifications
- Bachelors
degree in Engineering
- Previous
experience in Quality Control/Quality Assurance (preferred)
- Good
understanding of statistics
- Understanding
of SOP and WI
- Proficiency
in the use of software tools including spreadsheets, statistical software
(e.g SPSS, minitab)
- Quick
learner
- A
collaborative spirit that compels you to work beyond your team
- A
desire to understand and serve customers
- A
willingness to embrace diversity, integrity, and empathy
- An
innovative approach to assessing and testing new ideas
- An
enthusiasm to achieve set targets and improve yourself professionally
Required Documents for Shortlisting
- NHIF
- NSSF
- KRA
PIN
- Police
Clearance Certificate
- Academic
Transcripts and Academic Certificates
How to Apply
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start state (include notice period) and your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 23th January, 2020. Kindly indicate your salary expectations.
Position: Quality Health Safety Environment (QSHE) Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Sanergy is an award winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brands. The company seeks to recruit QHSE coordinators on an Internship level who will support coordination of quality, health, safety and environmental activities in the organization.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate
non-lab Goods In and Goods Out Inspection. Coordinate with teams to
complete associated CAPA
- Participate
in the assessment, design, implementation and maintenance of process
changes required to achieve and maintain standards set by product
certification bodies for both local and international markets for all
products (e.g. KEBS standards. Also refer to assessment and prevention
methodologies like HACCP)
- Participate
in the assessment, design, implementation and maintenance of process
changes required to achieve and maintain standards set by workplace safety
regulatory bodies (regulatory bodies e.g. DOSH. Also refer to assessment
methodologies like HAZID and HAZOP)
- Participate
in the assessment, design, implementation and maintenance of process
changes required to achieve and maintain standards set by environmental
regulatory bodies e.g. NEMA
- Support
operational teams to implement workplace organization (5S).
- Coordinate
all workplace audit work and the collection, analysis and reporting of HSE
data across the organization. Coordinate with teams to ensure timely
resolution of HSE CAPA.
- Coordinate
execution of HSE activities relating to fire preparedness, accident &
incident preparedness and employee wellness. Coordinate HSE learning and
competence across the organization.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in engineering, biological sciences, or ESH related fields
- 0 –
1 years of experience in quality, health, safety and environment related
work
- Proficiency
in MS packages (word, excel, powerpoint)
- Exceptional
communication and interpersonal skills.
- NHIF
- NSSF
- KRA
PIN
- Police
Clearance Certificate
- Academic
Transcripts and Academic Certificates
How to Apply
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start state (include notice period) and your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 24th January, 2020. Kindly indicate your salary expectations.
Position: Production Planning Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.
We currently seek a Production Planning Intern who will support the planning team in daily, weekly and monthly forecasting of our product lines.
Responsibilities
- Gain
proficiency in SL production planning for KuzaPro and Evergrow
- Reduce
weekly plan versus actual variances to a maximum of 5%
- Recommend
at least 2 new production planning tools by Q2 2020. Commence
implementation of one of the recommended systems
- Expand
the weekly/monthly/yearly production forecasts to include briquettes
production and utilization
- Expand
the weekly/monthly/yearly production forecasts to include EG production
- Maintain
a CAPA resolution rate >90% for immediate corrective actions
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in engineering. These include chemical, mechanical, process,
industrial engineering fields
- Experience
in statistics or related certification (stats) will be an added advantage
- Previous
experience in a production facility/company will be an added advantage
- A collaborative
spirit that compels you to work beyond your team
- A
desire to understand and serve customers
- A
willingness to embrace diversity, integrity, and empathy
- An
innovative approach to assessing and testing new ideas
- An
enthusiasm to achieve set targets and improve yourself professionally
- NHIF
- NSSF
- KRA
PIN
- Police
Clearance Certificate
- Academic
Transcripts and Academic Certificates
How to Apply
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start state (include notice period) and your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 23rd January 2020. Kindly indicate your salary expectations.
Position: Regional Sales Manager
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We are currently seeking a Regional Sales Manager who will lead the sales team in covering the Western and Rift Valley regions in Kenya to sell organic agri-inputs and insect-based animal protein to achieve required revenue and margins. Specifically, drive sales of Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and KuzaPro insect-based animal protein.
Responsibilities
- Develop
the sales plan across all sub – territories in your region as assigned by
the manager
- Work
with the the the territory reps to ensure that the plan is executed on
time.
- Participate
in sessions to analyze sales activities to identify areas where we are
falling short of targets.
- Develop
and test out hypothesis to improve performance.
- Work
as assigned to implement winning solutions.
- Participate
in sessions to analyze sales activities to identify areas where we are
falling short of targets. -Develop and test out hypothesis to improve
performance. Work as assigned to implement winning solutions.
- Measure
the performance of territory reps performance and your own criteria
against the criteria provided by the manager.
- Participate
in the analysis of sales activities to identify areas where we are falling
short of targets.
- Participate
in sessions to redesign sales and marketing activities across the team
from the results of the analysis of sales and marketing data that gives
rise to sub-territory specific targeted sales and marketing interventions.
- Suggest
ideas to the manager to redesign and implement of sales activities in your
region to ensure that (a) the reps time issued optimally (b) sales
conversion rates are improved
- Collaborate
with the production and distribution teams to ensure that product is
delivered on time, in full, error-free.
- Own
activities in the sales pipeline as assigned by the manager to grow the
key accounts and Reseller sales for Evergrow, KuzaPro and any other end
product in your region
- Develop
the sales plan across sub- territories as assigned by your manager.
- Work
with the territory reps to ensure that the plan is executed on time.
- Develop
and execute corrective and preventive measures to ensure that the team
remain on course.
- Participate
in brainstorming sessions and meetings to select and agree on sub territory-specific
marketing initiatives
- Participate
in root cause analysis sessions with the sales team to establish reasons
for variances in planned performance and implement corrective and
preventive measures.
- Own
revenue targets for specific clients as assigned by the manager in your
region.
Qualifications
- Degree
or higher-level education in an Agricultural related course
- Previous
experience in significantly scaling up Agri input sales
- >2 years’
experience in consultative B2B selling
- Aptitude
for numbers and data-driven decision-making
- Knowledge
of agricultural inputs market for small and medium-scale farmers preferred
or ability to learn technical knowledge quickly
- Coachable
– a desire to learn, constantly improve, and act on feedback
- Willingness
to work outside of Nairobi and travel to support the sales team approx.
80% of the time.
- Valid
driver’s license and min. 2 years driving experience
- Valid
Driving Licence
- NHIF
- NSSF
- KRA
PIN
- Police
Clearance Certificate
- Academic
Transcripts and Academic Certificates
How To Apply
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start state (include notice period) and your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 27th January 2020. Kindly indicate your salary expectations.
Position: Warehouse Coordinator
Location: Kinanie, Machakos County
Job description
Sanergy is an award winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We are currently seeking a Warehouse Coordinator.
Responsibilities
- Implement
established procedures for requisition, receipt, storage and issuance of
goods to prevent losses and pilferage.
- Monitor
all inventory items and ensure that requisition requests are placed on
time.
- Oversee
all issuances to ensure accuracy, completeness, timeliness and that all
relevant documentation is in place before dispatch
- Supervise
and control order picking, goods in, goods out operations to ensure
accuracy with minimum handling and stock damage
- Ensure
proper stacking of products to facilitate picking, rotation, physical
counts and to attain optimal space utilization
- Maintain
the overall image of the warehouse by ensuring that the items are arranged
in order, are properly labeled and housekeeping maintained
- Maintain
standards of health and safety, hygiene and security in the warehouse by
ensuring that safety practices and policies are followed at all times
- Complete
warehouse operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees;
following up on work results
- Ensure
security of Warehouse environment and maintain access control
- Ensuring
5S housekeeping standards are maintained at all times (Sort, Set in Order,
Shine, Standardize, and Sustain)
- Responsible
for ensuring the physical condition of the warehouse is maintained and
reporting any maintenance/repair related issues
- Ensure
quality control of goods in and/or goods out
- Liaise
with the procurement team and suppliers to ensure that goods are delivered
within agreed timelines.
- Control
inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with the
inventory management system.
- Liaise
with line managers and the procurement team to develop and update demand
projections and reorder levels.
- Complete
warehouse operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees;
following up on work results.
Qualifications
- A
degree/diploma in Purchasing/ Supply Chain management or a related field.
- 2-year
working experience with an ERP system.
- Ability
to navigate ambiguity and comfort with continually adapting plans
- Strong
interpersonal, communication & presentation skills (verbal, written)
and the ability to build effective internal and external client
relationships. Should have the ability to exercise tact, courtesy, and
judgment in working with all levels of staff.
- Pleasant,
energetic, confident, with a positive, can-do attitude, good work ethic,
and professionalism.
- High
level of organization.
- NHIF
- NSSF
- KRA
PIN
- Police
Clearance Certificate
- Academic
Transcripts and Academic Certificates
How to Apply
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start state (include notice period) and your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 28th January, 2020. Kindly indicate your salary expectations. Please note that the position is based in Kinanie, Machakos County
