Position:

Procurement & Admin Intern

Location: First 1-2 months the position will be in Nairobi and thereafter in Kilifi.

Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We are currently seeking a Procurement and Administration Intern who will be responsible for addressing all procurement and administration needs in the respective teams and collaborating with all relevant stakeholders.

Responsibilities

Purchasing

Act as advisory to clients who are facing challenges before, during and after a purchasing process. Explain clearly what is needed for a given purchase (especially if new purchase, or a new customer), and the steps that need to be taken, by whom, and expected timelines at the beginning or at any point in the purchasing process. The customer should fully understand what needs to happen, and why each requirement/step is important, for any purchase they are making.

Source for quotations from suppliers and negotiate for better prices and value and maintain long-lasting relationships with them as well as existing suppliers.

Maintaining an updated supplier’s database-That includes prepayment and credit vendors, Primary or secondary vendors, Premise, contact person and number.

Working with Vendors to achieve the best partnership for the company e.g secure more credit terms of payment than prepayment of goods, delivery of goods.

Planning, tracking and execution of timely collections and delivery of items from various vendors. This includes contacting vendors in order to schedule or expedite deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries, and other problems.

When goods are acquired, follows up with the departments receiving them in order to make sure that everything is satisfactory. If anything is unsatisfactory, the assistant devises a new plan of action in order to obtain quality goods.

High levels of collaboration with QHSE for quality standards

Research for potential vendors

Request vendors to provide a monthly statement of accounts to monitor debits and credits and maintain a tracker.

Ensure that all relevant documents are availed to the Procurement Assistant within the agreed SLA time and payment processing to be done within the recommended time frames.

Planning and execution of timely collections and delivery of items from various vendors. This includes contacting vendors in order to schedule or expedite deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries, and other problems to avoid stock-outs.

Respond to customer and supplier inquiries about order status, changes, or cancellations.

Administration

Ensure that guests are welcomed and offered assistance

Coordinate courier services

Perform general office clerical duties.

Maintain office equipment (Printers and Projectors) and if there are any issues escalate to the Maintenance team

Implement and maintain a filing system for all administration related documents

Maintain all Administrative trackers, and ensure that the trackers at any one time are up-to-date

Maintain supplies by checking stock monthly to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt; stocking items.

Raise administrative related Requisitions and liaise with procurement Assistant to ensure that procurement requests are approved and payment processed on time to avoid discontinuation of service

Scan filled in forms to HR Administrative coordinator for example Salary Advance, Leave Request forms.

Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor as needed

Qualifications

A degree/diploma in Purchasing/ Supply Chain management or a related field.

Working experience with an ERP system.

Previous experience in an admin related role.

Ability to navigate ambiguity and comfort with continually adapting plans

Strong interpersonal, communication & presentation skills (verbal, written) and the ability to build effective internal and external client relationships. Should have the ability to exercise tact, courtesy, and judgment in working with all levels of staff.

Pleasant, energetic, confident, with a positive, can-do attitude, good work ethic, and professionalism.

High level of organization.

NHIF

NSSF

KRA PIN

Police Clearance Certificate

Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How to Apply

To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start state (include notice period) and your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 28th January 2020 . Kindly indicate your salary expectations.

Position: Director of Government Affairs & Policy

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Sanergy is an award-winning social venture that develops bold sanitation and waste management solutions that are affordable and sustainable for growing cities. Our systems-based approach has four key steps: We build a dense network of franchised sanitation facilities. We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community; we also collect organic solid waste from markets, farms, and commercial businesses, including hotels and restaurants. We convert the waste into valuable by-products, such as organic fertilizer and protein for animal feed. Finally, we sell the byproducts to Kenyan farms. Since November 2011, we have launched over 3,000 Fresh Life Toilets to a network of 1,500 micro-entrepreneurs serving 120,000 people daily. We have safely removed over 20,000 tonnes of waste from polluting the environment and destroying community health and converted it into high-quality agricultural inputs.

Responsibilities

The Director of Government Affairs & Policy will be responsible for developing policy frameworks and working with governments at local and national levels to advocate for favorable government policies, regulations, and standards to support Sanergy’s business and customer interests. The position is based in Kenya and the portfolio includes Kenya, East Africa, and global sector and policy engagements. The initial primary focus will be on structuring and securing a public-private partnership for expansion throughout Nairobi.

The Director builds relationships with government officials to keep them informed about our work, ensures compliance with all laws related to our field work, and advocates for policies and regulations that create opportunities to better fulfill our mission. The Director will work in close collaboration with national managing directors to support relationships with bilateral and international institutions, sector associations, NGOs, relevant government officials and influencers. This role will report to the Co-Founder and will work cross-functionally with all Sanergy departments and country subsidiaries.

Specific responsibilities include:

Leadership

Create and execute the Sanergy global Government Affairs & Policy strategy to achieve Sanergy’s long-term vision and near-term goals

Provide exceptional guidance and support to Sanergy’s Directors across Africa in collaboration with the co-founders

Build and lead a high performing, dynamic global Government Affairs & Policy Team

Serve on the Sanergy Leadership Team and drive to achieve Sanergy’s mission and values

Partnerships Strategy and Execution

Develop strategy to secure long-term partnerships with municipalities

With leadership, develop relationships with financiers for partnerships

Secure contracts and successfully navigate public-private partnerships with governments and utilities

Manage relationships with relevant contracting entities

Policy Strategy and Execution

Develop and execute policy strategy to ensure government policies support Sanergy’s interests in sanitation, waste management & reuse, agriculture inputs, import tariffs, employment and labor law, and necessary compliance approvals for the company’s products, team, and services

Analyze policy framework in mature and high priority new markets and proactively identity key policy risks and opportunities and support country leadership to respond accordingly

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with key government officials in Africa, key industry associations, and bilateral and international institutions that conduct advocacy with governments to advance Sanergy’s growth objectives and establish policies to promote profitable growth and minimize adverse actions

Represent Sanergy with politicians, policy makers, and international institutions, and communicate Sanergy’s positions on key policy issues in appropriate forums

Support the drafting of papers and articles for media and public relations purposes

Qualifications

Demonstrated passion for the Sanergy mission, values and customers

7+ years of government affairs experience, including relationship management, crisis management, public-private partnerships, new policy formulation and advocacy, preferably in Africa, working with governments on behalf of companies or non-profits

Ability to identify & analyze policy and the implications it has on Sanergy’s business

Ability to create policy strategy (offense and defense) and drive results through exceptional execution and relationship-building skills

A collaborative, flexible and entrepreneurial style, with a strong service mentality and ability to thrive in fast-changing management and government environments

Demonstrated experience in managing multi-country teams with diverse professional development needs

Strong relationship management with experience in identifying and securing advocates across a number of African governments

Ability to work collaboratively across multiple country offices and departments; remote workplace experience preferred

Very strong critical and analytical thinking skills; ability to work with large amounts of data to develop strategy and make rigorous decisions

Highly organized and able to follow through and prioritize tasks

Proven experience as a hands-on team player, with an eagerness to learn new tools and roll up sleeves to get the job done

Willingness to travel frequently throughout Kenya, across Africa, and globally

An effective communicator at all levels in the organization, with strong oral and written skills and a willingness to share information; required fluency in English; Swahili highly desirable; French preferred

Position: Sales Agent

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Fresh Life Initiative (FLI)is an award-winning social venture that makes hygienic sanitation accessible and affordable in Africa’s urban slums for everyone, forever. Our systems-based approach to solving the sanitation crisis involves five key steps: we build a dense network of franchised micro-entrepreneurs, who operate low-cost, high-quality waterless sanitation facilities. We provide critical support services – such as access to finance, training, marketing and business analytics. We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community. Working with our sanitation partners we convert the waste into valuable by-products, such as organic fertilizer and renewable energy. Finally, we sell the by-products to Kenyan farms. Since November 2011, we have launched over 3000 Fresh Life Toilets to a network of 2500 micro-entrepreneurs and we collect and convert over 9000 tons of waste annually.

We are expanding our franchise network, by identifying and selling our sanitation products and services. We are looking for Sales Agents who will be responsible for customer acquisition and retention, leading the sales and customer life cycle.

Qualifications

Diploma in any Business related field

Good interpersonal skills, effective communicator, attentive to detail, strong problem solving and interpretation skills

Flexible and adaptable, ability to perform task without repeated instructions, demonstrate sound work ethics

Demonstrable experience in handling multiple customer demands

We offer an interesting and challenging position within a multicultural and dynamic environment, selling a product that makes a significant positive impact, working with a highly motivated team who is passionate about the cause.

How to Apply

Position: Process & Product Quality Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Sanergy is an award winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.

We currently seek a Process & Product Quality- Intern who will be assisting in ensuring we have reliable and predictable products and processes.

Responsibilities

Develop WI and SOP for existing and new processes at our organics recycling factory

Support and occasionally lead RCA

Develop and revise process guidelines, datasheets and CCP documents

Monitoring data captured on online spreadsheet and checking for trends, errors, adherence and potential areas of improvements

Qualifications

Bachelors degree in Engineering

Previous experience in Quality Control/Quality Assurance (preferred)

Good understanding of statistics

Understanding of SOP and WI

Proficiency in the use of software tools including spreadsheets, statistical software (e.g SPSS, minitab)

Quick learner

A collaborative spirit that compels you to work beyond your team

A desire to understand and serve customers

A willingness to embrace diversity, integrity, and empathy

An innovative approach to assessing and testing new ideas

An enthusiasm to achieve set targets and improve yourself professionally

Required Documents for Shortlisting

NHIF

NSSF

KRA PIN

Police Clearance Certificate

Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How to Apply

Position: Quality Health Safety Environment (QSHE) Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Sanergy is an award winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brands. The company seeks to recruit QHSE coordinators on an Internship level who will support coordination of quality, health, safety and environmental activities in the organization.

Responsibilities

Coordinate non-lab Goods In and Goods Out Inspection. Coordinate with teams to complete associated CAPA

Participate in the assessment, design, implementation and maintenance of process changes required to achieve and maintain standards set by product certification bodies for both local and international markets for all products (e.g. KEBS standards. Also refer to assessment and prevention methodologies like HACCP)

Participate in the assessment, design, implementation and maintenance of process changes required to achieve and maintain standards set by workplace safety regulatory bodies (regulatory bodies e.g. DOSH. Also refer to assessment methodologies like HAZID and HAZOP)

Participate in the assessment, design, implementation and maintenance of process changes required to achieve and maintain standards set by environmental regulatory bodies e.g. NEMA

Support operational teams to implement workplace organization (5S).

Coordinate all workplace audit work and the collection, analysis and reporting of HSE data across the organization. Coordinate with teams to ensure timely resolution of HSE CAPA.

Coordinate execution of HSE activities relating to fire preparedness, accident & incident preparedness and employee wellness. Coordinate HSE learning and competence across the organization.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, biological sciences, or ESH related fields

0 – 1 years of experience in quality, health, safety and environment related work

Proficiency in MS packages (word, excel, powerpoint)

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

NHIF

NSSF

KRA PIN

Police Clearance Certificate

Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How to Apply

Position: Production Planning Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.

Responsibilities

Gain proficiency in SL production planning for KuzaPro and Evergrow

Reduce weekly plan versus actual variances to a maximum of 5%

Recommend at least 2 new production planning tools by Q2 2020. Commence implementation of one of the recommended systems

Expand the weekly/monthly/yearly production forecasts to include briquettes production and utilization

Expand the weekly/monthly/yearly production forecasts to include EG production

Maintain a CAPA resolution rate >90% for immediate corrective actions

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in engineering. These include chemical, mechanical, process, industrial engineering fields

Experience in statistics or related certification (stats) will be an added advantage

Previous experience in a production facility/company will be an added advantage

A collaborative spirit that compels you to work beyond your team

A desire to understand and serve customers

A willingness to embrace diversity, integrity, and empathy

An innovative approach to assessing and testing new ideas

An enthusiasm to achieve set targets and improve yourself professionally

NHIF

NSSF

KRA PIN

Police Clearance Certificate

Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How to Apply

Position: Regional Sales Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We are currently seeking a Regional Sales Manager who will lead the sales team in covering the Western and Rift Valley regions in Kenya to sell organic agri-inputs and insect-based animal protein to achieve required revenue and margins. Specifically, drive sales of Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and KuzaPro insect-based animal protein.

Responsibilities

Develop the sales plan across all sub – territories in your region as assigned by the manager

Work with the the the territory reps to ensure that the plan is executed on time.

Participate in sessions to analyze sales activities to identify areas where we are falling short of targets.

Develop and test out hypothesis to improve performance.

Work as assigned to implement winning solutions.

Participate in sessions to analyze sales activities to identify areas where we are falling short of targets. -Develop and test out hypothesis to improve performance. Work as assigned to implement winning solutions.

Measure the performance of territory reps performance and your own criteria against the criteria provided by the manager.

Participate in the analysis of sales activities to identify areas where we are falling short of targets.

Participate in sessions to redesign sales and marketing activities across the team from the results of the analysis of sales and marketing data that gives rise to sub-territory specific targeted sales and marketing interventions.

Suggest ideas to the manager to redesign and implement of sales activities in your region to ensure that (a) the reps time issued optimally (b) sales conversion rates are improved

Collaborate with the production and distribution teams to ensure that product is delivered on time, in full, error-free.

Own activities in the sales pipeline as assigned by the manager to grow the key accounts and Reseller sales for Evergrow, KuzaPro and any other end product in your region

Develop the sales plan across sub- territories as assigned by your manager.

Work with the territory reps to ensure that the plan is executed on time.

Develop and execute corrective and preventive measures to ensure that the team remain on course.

Participate in brainstorming sessions and meetings to select and agree on sub territory-specific marketing initiatives

Participate in root cause analysis sessions with the sales team to establish reasons for variances in planned performance and implement corrective and preventive measures.

Own revenue targets for specific clients as assigned by the manager in your region.

Qualifications

Degree or higher-level education in an Agricultural related course

Previous experience in significantly scaling up Agri input sales

>2 years’ experience in consultative B2B selling

Aptitude for numbers and data-driven decision-making

Knowledge of agricultural inputs market for small and medium-scale farmers preferred or ability to learn technical knowledge quickly

Coachable – a desire to learn, constantly improve, and act on feedback

Willingness to work outside of Nairobi and travel to support the sales team approx. 80% of the time.

Valid driver’s license and min. 2 years driving experience

Valid Driving Licence

NHIF

NSSF

KRA PIN

Police Clearance Certificate

Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How To Apply

Location: Kinanie, Machakos County

Job description

Sanergy is an award winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect based animal protein. Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brand. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We are currently seeking a Warehouse Coordinator.

Responsibilities

Implement established procedures for requisition, receipt, storage and issuance of goods to prevent losses and pilferage.

Monitor all inventory items and ensure that requisition requests are placed on time.

Oversee all issuances to ensure accuracy, completeness, timeliness and that all relevant documentation is in place before dispatch

Supervise and control order picking, goods in, goods out operations to ensure accuracy with minimum handling and stock damage

Ensure proper stacking of products to facilitate picking, rotation, physical counts and to attain optimal space utilization

Maintain the overall image of the warehouse by ensuring that the items are arranged in order, are properly labeled and housekeeping maintained

Maintain standards of health and safety, hygiene and security in the warehouse by ensuring that safety practices and policies are followed at all times

Complete warehouse operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees; following up on work results

Ensure security of Warehouse environment and maintain access control

Ensuring 5S housekeeping standards are maintained at all times (Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain)

Responsible for ensuring the physical condition of the warehouse is maintained and reporting any maintenance/repair related issues

Ensure quality control of goods in and/or goods out

Liaise with the procurement team and suppliers to ensure that goods are delivered within agreed timelines.

Control inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with the inventory management system.

Liaise with line managers and the procurement team to develop and update demand projections and reorder levels.

Complete warehouse operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees; following up on work results.

Qualifications

A degree/diploma in Purchasing/ Supply Chain management or a related field.

2-year working experience with an ERP system.

Ability to navigate ambiguity and comfort with continually adapting plans

Strong interpersonal, communication & presentation skills (verbal, written) and the ability to build effective internal and external client relationships. Should have the ability to exercise tact, courtesy, and judgment in working with all levels of staff.

Pleasant, energetic, confident, with a positive, can-do attitude, good work ethic, and professionalism.

High level of organization.

NHIF

NSSF

KRA PIN

Police Clearance Certificate

Academic Transcripts and Academic Certificates

How to Apply