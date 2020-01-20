Monday, January 20, 2020 - The year is still young and most people are trying to keep up with their New Year’s resolutions.





One of the most popular resolutions worldwide is working out.





Former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, has shared her work out playlist to inspire other fitness aficionados to keep their New Year’s fitness resolution.





The former FLOTUS took to twitter to share the playlist of 36 songs and wrote:





“It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to.





“To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you.





”These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.





“What's on your playlist?





The playlist is a mixture of upbeat songs for fast-paced work sessions and slow jams for the cool-down from various artists worldwide





Check out the playlist below.