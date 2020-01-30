Thursday, January 30, 2020 - Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, was impeached by the Senate on Wednesday despite a spirited fight from Senators allied to DP Ruto to save his job.





The current division in Jubilee Party came to the fore during the proceedings that were characterized by name calling, shouting and character assassination.





When it was time to vote, Senators voted 27-10, 28 -11 and 28-12 for the three grounds for his impeachment.

The Governor was charged in 2019 with corruption-related offenses and barred from accessing his office and his fate has now been sealed by the senate.





Meanwhile, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has already gazetted the resolution by Senators to remove Ferdinand Waititu from office and his Deputy, James Nyoro, will be sworn on as new Kiambu Governor today.





See the list of Senators who voted against Waititu impeachment:





Kipchumba Murkomen - Elgeyo Marakwet





Samson Cherargei - Nandi





Aaron Cheruiyot - Kericho





Susan Kihika - Nakuru





Christopher Langat - Bomet





Anwar Loitiptip - Lamu





Mithika Linturi - Meru





John Kinyua - Laikipia





Hargura Godana - Marsabit





Moses Wetangula - Bungoma





Mary Seneta - Nominated





Millicent Omanga - Nominated



