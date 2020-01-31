Friday, January 31, 2020 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is on the receiving end from a section of Kenyans after she referred to God using the word ‘Her’.





Passaris, who has just returned to the country after undergoing an operation in India, made these remarks while commenting on lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s tweet criticizing AIPCA church.





Kipkorir had taken issue with the church for allowing politicians to use the pulpit to politic while the congregants cheered them





“When Mwangi Kiunjuri & Moses Kuria abused the President at that funeral in an AIPCA Church in Limuru, the congregation was cheering .... I don’t know how mourners & church goers cheer abuse of a President ... Have said many times before that AIPCA isn’t a church; it’s a SACCO,” read Kipkorir’s tweet.





In response Passaris wrote:





“Hmmm sad that I can relate to this fact.”





“Many so called 'churches' are continuing to lose their moral authority to steer us as both worshippers and a country.”





“God and God alone can help us.”





“Let us seek Her directly in the quiet of the night. Through worship & words. #GodIsLove,”





However, the fact that she referred to God as ‘Her’ did not go down well with some of her followers.





See the post and reactions below.



















