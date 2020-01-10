Friday, January 10, 2020 - The cancer monster has reared its ugly head again after celebrated K24 news anchor, Anjlee Gadhvi, succumbed to Liver Cancer.





Gadhvi died on Friday evening at Agha Khan Hospital where she was receiving treatment.





The late Gadhvi was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 but went public in 2015 after draining the funds raised by friends and family and appealed for help from Kenyans to continue with treatment.





Her colleagues and the media fraternity have taken to social media to pay tribute to the fallen cancer warrior.

Betty Kyalo led the tributes as she described Gadhvi as a ‘worrior’





“My sweet Anjlee. You fought so strong. Breaks my heart that you are gone





You are a warrior. May your spirit live on and may your family find strength at this time. I shall miss you,” wrote Betty.





See her post below.