Monday January 7, 2020 - Kandara MP Alice Wahome has continued with her criticism of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handlers over the state of democracy and 2022 succession politics.





Speaking during an interview, Wahome clarified on the claims that President Kenyatta is the biggest existential threats to democracy and the economy in Kenya.





She said that her comments were not unfounded but were informed by what she claimed was a trend by state authorities to target people who are perceived to be allies of Deputy President William Ruto.









The outspoken MP further alleged that police had been following her with the intention of getting information that will lead to her prosecution.





“ I told the President to be careful that some of the police officers, who are under Kibicho and Matiang’i, not to be used to destroy his government and take us back to the days of the Moi government when we spoke with a lot of fear.”





“ When you speak like that, they direct all their surveillance on you.”





“I know like now they have been following me looking for any mistake that I may commit.”





“If you look at the recent trends, you will notice that all those who have been prosecuted on corruption cases are allies of the DP ,” Wahome stated.





She said the war on corruption would not be won if the strategy involved targeting people based on their political beliefs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



