Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - This 29-year old lady claims that her big boobs have made her ‘life a living nightmare’ and is appealing for financial help to have them reduced.





The mother of two identified as Ms. Sullivan, says she finds it hard to sleep or walk for more than 15 minutes because of constant pains around her body.





She is now trying to crowdfund the sum of £8,000 (Approx. Ksh1 million) to pay for her operation to reduce the size of her breasts.





Speaking on her ordeal, Ms. Sullivan from Selby in North Yorkshire, said:





'They have made my life a living nightmare in so many ways.





'The pain is constant. It begins from the moment I wake up and lasts until I go to bed.





'I take quite strong painkillers but they often don't work at all. I've had sores and open wounds on my breasts and they're absolute agony.





'The back pain from the sheer weight of them is terrible too. I struggle to walk for more than 15 minutes without them hurting.





'I'm very self-conscious about the size of them too.





It's the first thing people notice about me.'





See her photos below.