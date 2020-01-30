Thursday January 30, 2020

-Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has revealed the powerful man who ordered his sacking a fortnight ago.





Addressing mourners during the funeral service of the late Mama Ruth Wanjiku Iraya, in Lari, Kiambu County, Kiunjuri alleged that it wasOrange Democratic Movement party leader , Raila Odingw who instructed the president to sack him.





"We cannot have a law for two kinds of people, the obedient and the disobedient. It cannot be that once I leave that gate, the DCI and EACC will demand my files and bank accounts for scrutiny? Which country are we living in? The person witnessing [sic] all this is Raila Odinga," Kiunjuri stated.





Mwangi insisted that Odinga had taken to isolating individuals that he deemed to be in opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) while he insisted that he was in the quest to uniting the people.





"All of us are talking about the unity of the people. How can you tell us to build bridges while you want to demolish others? You are demolishing one bridge to build another one, yet you still need the other bridge to get to the other side of the road. That cannot happen," he said.



