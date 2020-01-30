Thursday January 30, 2020-

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has lashed at President Uhuru Kenyatta for trying to muzzle Kikuyu leaders who are opposed to Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking in Kiambu in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, the former CS said it was unfair for Uhuru to direct Mt Kenya on what to do or who to follow.





"Wacha watu wazungumuze... If Jesus had a conversation with a mad man...who are you not to have a conversation with other Kenyans... how can you tell us to build bridges and you want to demolish others," he said.





Kiunjuri who was dropped by Uhuru from the Cabinet in a reshuffle early this month added; "Ya kupimaniwa hewa tuwache."





Kiunjuri said though he has no problem with the President, those around him are to blame for wanting to take everything for themselves.





While declaring his loyalty to Deputy President William Ruto, Kiunjuri said he will remain friends with the DP at all costs.





"Deputy President, I can assure you that you will have one general to the end. If you end up in opposition we shall be together... if you form the next government we shall be there," he said.





"Those who are not against us are for us. Even if I decided to go start my own BBI campaigns in Laikipia it shall still be the same BBI we are talking about".



