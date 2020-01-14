Tuesday January 14, 2020

-Former Agriculture and livestock CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has abandoned his official government vehicle on the streets of Nairobi moments after being fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Kiunjuri was fired on Tuesday as the President reshuffled his cabinet. He was replaced with Peter Munya who was redeployed from the Trade docket.





Immediately after he was fired, Kiunjuri who was having breakfast at a Nairobi Hotel, abandoned his Toyota Land-Cruiser V8 and used his Mercedes Benz to check his many businesses in the city.





Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna claimed that Kiunjuri was fired because he refused to dance to the BBI tunes.





He has also been very close to Deputy President William Ruto and there have been calls for the two to run on a joint ticket in 2022.





Here is a video of Kiunjuri abandoning his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 in the streets of Nairobi minutes after Uhuru sacked him.

pic.twitter.com/H6qH4gYTUA [VIDEO]: Ex-Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri spotted in Nairobi CBD after being sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the cabinet reshuffle. #UhuruAddress January 14, 2020










