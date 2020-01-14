Tuesday January 14, 2020 - Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has thrown a jab at embattled Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri after he was fired as Agriculture CS by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Kilonzo chided Kiunjuri after he asked Kenyans to take pictures of locusts and sent to him in the fight against the insects.





He warned Kenyans against the move, saying it would land them in hot soup in reference to what has happened to Kiunjuri.





“Take pictures of locusts or grasshoppers at your own peril,” he tweeted.





“Locusts are mobile. We can attack a swarm in motion but it is a difficult task. The best option is to attack them when they are immobile-in the evening, at night.”





“If you see any insect that you suspect could be a locust, take a picture and post on social media so we can confirm for you what insect it really is,” he remarked.





During his state of the nation address that saw him sack Kiunjuri, Uhuru noted that his government is not ready to tolerate sideshows at the expense of development.





He promised to ensure every Kenyans benefits from the fruits of independence as long as he remains in government.





Kiunjuri has been defiant to Uhuru’s directive for CSs not to engage in politics at the expense of development and has often accompanies Deputy President William Ruto on campaign trails.





